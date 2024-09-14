Latest update September 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GWI begins pipe replacement along Avenue of the Republic

Sep 14, 2024 News

The new pipe to be installed

The new pipe to be installed

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in a statement on Friday said that it has commenced pipe replacement works along Avenue of the Republic and High Street as part of its Georgetown Transmission Replacement Programme.

The company explained that the current transmission mains, installed between 1920 and 1960, are being replaced due to frequent leaks and breakages, which have made them costly to maintain. This initiative, backed by a $1 billion investment from the Government of Guyana, aims to upgrade the city’s water supply network.

GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh, noted that the aging pipelines are unable to withstand high water pressure and traffic vibrations, leading to water losses and disruptions in service.

“We have to replace a lot of these pipelines because there are a lot of water losses, what we call Non-Revenue Water (NRW) losses in Georgetown and its impacting on the level of service. There are huge leakages around the City and no matter how much water we pump though the system, a lot of it is being lost contributing to the low level of service,” Baksh explained.

C & L Construction Inc. has been contracted to complete the works. Notably, the replacement works will be executed in two phases: Lot 2 covers the section of Avenue of the Republic between Hadfield and Church Streets, while Lot 3 focuses on High Street between Hadfield and Broad Street. Each lot is expected to take six months.

Moreover, GWI said that it is actively engaging with stakeholders, including residents, businesses, and public agencies, that are expected to experience disruptions during the project timespan.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Woman crushed by Lorry at Lusignan

Woman crushed by Lorry at Lusignan

Sep 14, 2024

Kaieteur News – An unidentified woman was tragically crushed to death by a motor lorry on Friday morning at the Lusignan Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The incident...
Read More
Table-leaders Guyana looking to maintain number 1 spot, with Royals lurking closely 

Table-leaders Guyana looking to maintain number 1...

Sep 14, 2024

Courts Optical reaffirms commitment to support Pee Wee U11 Football tournament

Courts Optical reaffirms commitment to support...

Sep 14, 2024

Alves resigns as GFF General Secretary

Alves resigns as GFF General Secretary

Sep 14, 2024

Archery Guyana hosts successful WADA/Anti-doping Seminar 

Archery Guyana hosts successful WADA/Anti-doping...

Sep 14, 2024

GFF launches Division 2 of the Elite League to expand competitive opportunities for club players

GFF launches Division 2 of the Elite League to...

Sep 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]