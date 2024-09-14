GWI begins pipe replacement along Avenue of the Republic

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in a statement on Friday said that it has commenced pipe replacement works along Avenue of the Republic and High Street as part of its Georgetown Transmission Replacement Programme.

The company explained that the current transmission mains, installed between 1920 and 1960, are being replaced due to frequent leaks and breakages, which have made them costly to maintain. This initiative, backed by a $1 billion investment from the Government of Guyana, aims to upgrade the city’s water supply network.

GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh, noted that the aging pipelines are unable to withstand high water pressure and traffic vibrations, leading to water losses and disruptions in service.

“We have to replace a lot of these pipelines because there are a lot of water losses, what we call Non-Revenue Water (NRW) losses in Georgetown and its impacting on the level of service. There are huge leakages around the City and no matter how much water we pump though the system, a lot of it is being lost contributing to the low level of service,” Baksh explained.

C & L Construction Inc. has been contracted to complete the works. Notably, the replacement works will be executed in two phases: Lot 2 covers the section of Avenue of the Republic between Hadfield and Church Streets, while Lot 3 focuses on High Street between Hadfield and Broad Street. Each lot is expected to take six months.

Moreover, GWI said that it is actively engaging with stakeholders, including residents, businesses, and public agencies, that are expected to experience disruptions during the project timespan.