GPO cautions against purchase and use of illegal postage stamps

Fake stamps

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) on Thursday cautioned the public about the circulation of illegal postage stamps worldwide.

In a statement, the post office said that the stamps in circulation were not issued by Guyana while adding that the illegal stamps have been produced and distributed without the knowledge or permission of the country’s authorities.

“As the legal issuer of postage stamps in Guyana, the GPOC emphasizes that any stamp not officially released by the Corporation is unauthorized and should not be advertised or marketed for sale or otherwise by or on behalf of GPOC, Guyana or the Government of Guyana,” GPOC said in the statement.

Further, the GPO urged collectors, and the public to be vigilant and ensure the authenticity of stamps by verifying their origin.