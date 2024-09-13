Woman found dead in guard hut at Merriman’s Mall

Latest update September 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A woman identified only as Desiree was found dead on Thursday morning, in a guard hut at Merriman’s Mall, located between North Road and Church Road on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.
Desiree’s body was discovered around 09:00 hours lying on a mattress inside the hut. Police in a statement said that investigations revealed that she had been living in the hut with another individual, Troy Williams, for the past three years. Williams reported that around 08:30 hours, he noticed Desiree lying motionless and not breathing.
According to the police, an ambulance was summoned and arrived at the scene, and Desiree was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was pronounced dead on arrival. An initial examination revealed no signs of violence on her body. The body has been taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for further identification and a post-mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 13, 2024SportsMax – The thirteenth match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) proved unlucky for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons as Barbados Royals chalked up their third victory in a row...
Sep 13, 2024
Sep 13, 2024
Sep 13, 2024
Sep 13, 2024
Sep 12, 2024
Kaieteur News – Fareed Zakaria had distinguished between liberal and illiberal democracies by emphasizing that not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]