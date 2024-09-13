Latest update September 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Woman found dead in guard hut at Merriman’s Mall

Sep 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A woman identified only as Desiree was found dead on Thursday morning, in a guard hut at Merriman’s Mall, located between North Road and Church Road on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

Desiree’s body was discovered around 09:00 hours lying on a mattress inside the hut. Police in a statement said that investigations revealed that she had been living in the hut with another individual, Troy Williams, for the past three years. Williams reported that around 08:30 hours, he noticed Desiree lying motionless and not breathing.

According to the police, an ambulance was summoned and arrived at the scene, and Desiree was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was pronounced dead on arrival. An initial examination revealed no signs of violence on her body. The body has been taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for further identification and a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

