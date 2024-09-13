US citizens living in Guyana can vote at November elections

Kaieteur News – United States citizens living or working in Guyana can vote in the upcoming U.S. Presidential Elections scheduled for November this year.

In a press release, the US Embassy in Guyana said its Consular Team on Friday, September 20, at 2:00 pm at the Cara Lodge Hotel will host a Town Hall on how to register and request an absentee ballot so that persons can cast their vote from Guyana. “Register your interest in attending the Town Hall by emailing us at [email protected] or by using the Google Form at https://forms.gle/RK5fzcJeZikx4i9T6. You may also call us on 225-4900 Ext:4332 or 4222. Come out to learn about your voting rights, how to register and request a ballot, and tips to ensure your vote counts – no matter where you are in the world,” the release added.

The US Presidential election is set to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Voters in each state and the District of Columbia will choose electors to the Electoral College, who will then elect a president and vice president for a term of four years.

The incumbent president, Joe Biden, a member of the Democratic Party, initially ran for re-election and became the party’s presumptive nominee, facing little opposition. However, Biden’s performance in the June 2024 presidential debate intensified concerns about his age and health, and led to calls within his party for him to leave the race. Although initially adamant that he’d remain in the race, Biden ultimately withdrew on July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the party’s nominee on August 5. Harris selected Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, as her running mate. Biden’s withdrawal makes him the first eligible incumbent president since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 not to run for re-election, and the first to withdraw after securing enough delegates to win the nomination. Harris is the first nominee who did not participate in the primaries since Hubert Humphrey, also in 1968.