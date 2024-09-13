Latest update September 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

US citizens living in Guyana can vote at November elections

Sep 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – United States citizens living or working in Guyana can vote in the upcoming U.S. Presidential Elections scheduled for November this year.

In a press release, the US Embassy in Guyana said its Consular Team on Friday, September 20, at 2:00 pm at the Cara Lodge Hotel will host a Town Hall on how to register and request an absentee ballot so that persons can cast their vote from Guyana. “Register your interest in attending the Town Hall by emailing us at [email protected] or by using the Google Form at https://forms.gle/RK5fzcJeZikx4i9T6. You may also call us on 225-4900 Ext:4332 or 4222.  Come out to learn about your voting rights, how to register and request a ballot, and tips to ensure your vote counts – no matter where you are in the world,” the release added.

The US Presidential election is set to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.  Voters in each state and the District of Columbia will choose electors to the Electoral College, who will then elect a president and vice president for a term of four years.

The incumbent president, Joe Biden, a member of the Democratic Party, initially ran for re-election and became the party’s presumptive nominee, facing little opposition. However, Biden’s performance in the June 2024 presidential debate intensified concerns about his age and health, and led to calls within his party for him to leave the race. Although initially adamant that he’d remain in the race, Biden ultimately withdrew on July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the party’s nominee on August 5. Harris selected Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, as her running mate. Biden’s withdrawal makes him the first eligible incumbent president since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 not to run for re-election, and the first to withdraw after securing enough delegates to win the nomination. Harris is the first nominee who did not participate in the primaries since Hubert Humphrey, also in 1968.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

de Kock spurs Royals to 10-run win (DLS) over Falcons in rain-affected match

de Kock spurs Royals to 10-run win (DLS) over Falcons in...

Sep 13, 2024

SportsMax – The thirteenth match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) proved unlucky for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons as Barbados Royals chalked up their third victory in a row...
Read More
El Dorado Security lends support to Archery Guyana

El Dorado Security lends support to Archery

Sep 13, 2024

Guyana’s horseracing boasts of significant boost in competition – says veteran jockey

Guyana’s horseracing boasts of significant...

Sep 13, 2024

BMC O50s Tournament Round 4 on this weekend

BMC O50s Tournament Round 4 on this weekend

Sep 13, 2024

Costa Rica Future Series 2024

Costa Rica Future Series 2024

Sep 13, 2024

Ministry of Education, GTU at loggerheads over reshaping ‘Nationals’

Ministry of Education, GTU at loggerheads over...

Sep 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Shades of autocracy

    Kaieteur News – Fareed Zakaria had distinguished between liberal and illiberal democracies by emphasizing that not... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]