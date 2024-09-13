Seh yuh prayers before yuh leff yuh house!

Kaieteur News – Ah boy, it’s Friday the 13th again, and everybody running scared like is a ghost town. The only thing missing is a cow walking across the road in Bourda Market to seal the bad luck. You see, Guyanese don’t need an excuse to fear bad luck, we’ve been dodging potholes, crooked politicians, and broken promises since 1966. But when Friday the 13th roll around, suddenly everybody extra cautious. It’s like the bad luck playing double-dutch, waiting to trip you up.

Y’all better hold on tight to yuh salt today—salt over de shoulder, salt in yuh shoes, and if things really bad, salt yuhself down like you seasoning for a stew. Is not that Friday the 13th got special powers, but in this country where we afraid fuh everything from snake in the garden to jumbie in yuh neighbour yard, nobody taking chances.

Don’t leave yuh house before saying yuh prayers Marys, or better yet, make sure yuh tie yuh shoelace. Imagine tripping on this day. People gon blame it on the Friday curse faster than they blame politicians fuh de cost-of-living. And forget ‘bout making big decisions today. You thinking ‘bout buying a lotto ticket? That jackpot been dodging you since 1995, but today? Not a chance, boss.

Guyanese more superstitious than a cricket commentator who swear the team gon win if he don’t watch. So be careful. You might step in something, or worse, you might meet a politician telling you this new oil contract is the best thing since sliced bread. That’s when you really know bad luck coming.

So, my fellow Guyanese, walk soft, avoid crossing the path of a mongoose, and for heaven’s sake, don’t look at yuhself in the mirror too long today—you might just see the future, and trust me, it’s scarier than any Friday the 13th movie. Stay safe, stay smart, and remember: luck only bad if you believe it.

Talk half. Leff half!