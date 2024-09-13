Seh yuh prayers before yuh leff yuh house!

Latest update September 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Ah boy, it’s Friday the 13th again, and everybody running scared like is a ghost town. The only thing missing is a cow walking across the road in Bourda Market to seal the bad luck. You see, Guyanese don’t need an excuse to fear bad luck, we’ve been dodging potholes, crooked politicians, and broken promises since 1966. But when Friday the 13th roll around, suddenly everybody extra cautious. It’s like the bad luck playing double-dutch, waiting to trip you up.
Y’all better hold on tight to yuh salt today—salt over de shoulder, salt in yuh shoes, and if things really bad, salt yuhself down like you seasoning for a stew. Is not that Friday the 13th got special powers, but in this country where we afraid fuh everything from snake in the garden to jumbie in yuh neighbour yard, nobody taking chances.
Don’t leave yuh house before saying yuh prayers Marys, or better yet, make sure yuh tie yuh shoelace. Imagine tripping on this day. People gon blame it on the Friday curse faster than they blame politicians fuh de cost-of-living. And forget ‘bout making big decisions today. You thinking ‘bout buying a lotto ticket? That jackpot been dodging you since 1995, but today? Not a chance, boss.
Guyanese more superstitious than a cricket commentator who swear the team gon win if he don’t watch. So be careful. You might step in something, or worse, you might meet a politician telling you this new oil contract is the best thing since sliced bread. That’s when you really know bad luck coming.
So, my fellow Guyanese, walk soft, avoid crossing the path of a mongoose, and for heaven’s sake, don’t look at yuhself in the mirror too long today—you might just see the future, and trust me, it’s scarier than any Friday the 13th movie. Stay safe, stay smart, and remember: luck only bad if you believe it.
Talk half. Leff half!
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 13, 2024SportsMax – The thirteenth match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) proved unlucky for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons as Barbados Royals chalked up their third victory in a row...
Sep 13, 2024
Sep 13, 2024
Sep 13, 2024
Sep 13, 2024
Sep 12, 2024
Kaieteur News – Fareed Zakaria had distinguished between liberal and illiberal democracies by emphasizing that not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]