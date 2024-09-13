Edghill drives away sand truck operators from Ruimveldt

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, on Thursday officially imposed a ban on truck drivers parking and selling sand on the Ruimveldt reserves near DSL Cash and Carry, East Bank Demerara.

During his visit to the area, Minister Edghill ordered the removal of 11 sand trucks that were illegally parked at the Industrial Estate. The minister cited concerns that the sand was contaminating the paint at Torginol Paints Incorporated, disrupting the company’s business operations. “The sand is finding its way into the factory and it is contaminating the paint. This matter has reached the courts. We have come and we have removed these truck drivers before. Just under two weeks the police have come and removed them, they have returned. From today, whether it’s these 11 that we met here or any other sand truck coming here, we are preventing and prohibiting the parking of sand trucks for sale from now,” Minister Edghill stated.

The government plans to address the issue by developing a commercial land area where articulated vehicles can be parked and rented. “We can’t allow the lawlessness to continue,” Edghill emphasised.

Minister Edghill also noted that truck drivers had previously attempted to negotiate for alternative locations to conduct their business. A meeting has been scheduled for 15:00 hours at the Minister’s office for further discussions.

Last week, several truck drivers had made a report to this publication concerning the matter, expressing their frustration on the issue. One driver, who identified himself only as Terry, claimed that former Minister of Public Works Robeson Benn had authorised them to operate in the area back in 2013. “The minister put we here to sell sand from the past couple of years Robeson Benn in the year 2013. This place was given to us legally from the minister tell we to go park there and sell sand.” Terry said.

The truck drivers are concerned about where they will be relocated and have requested that the government provide an alternative location. “I deh here 50 years and that’s how I does make a living, if we have somewhere else, we will move but don’t just chase we like a dawg,” one of the drivers commented.