11-yr-old gives birth at GPHC

– father arrested, as police launch probe

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force and the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) have launched an investigation after an 11-year-old girl gave birth via C-section at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Wednesday.

A source close to the case revealed that the girl who hails from Region Nine was brought to Georgetown months ago. She has since been discharged from the hospital. She was allegedly raped by a male relative. A source close to the case said that the child’s case was being tracked for months.

“A few social organisations heard about the case since May and tried to get in contact with the family and make the necessary interventions but we were unable to locate her, we heard she was brought to the Georgetown and staying at the Amerindian Hostel but when we checked there, she was not there…Her story was kept under wraps until now,” the source explained.

The source noted that initial investigations into the case were not successful since the girl was tight-lipped about who had impregnated her. “All we know is that her father was not responsible and the perpetrator is likely a close male relative who lives in proximity to the family,” the source added.

Kaieteur News understands that at the initial stage of interventions by the social organisations, the family refused to divulge any information and therefore no one was arrested. The source added, “It is unfortunate that these cases are quite prevalent in the hinterland and many times they are not reported because of how they are handled by the village councils, village leaders, and the police.” “There are many instances where young girls are taken advantage of by their teachers, village leaders’ regional government officials, and those in authority but these things are not reported because there is no justice for the victims. What happens is that if reported the victims would end up being further victimised by these people who have more influence than them.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Protection though the CPA became involved in the matter after information about the child giving birth made its rounds on social media. The Ministry said that as a result the CPA immediately carried out a thorough investigation and informed the police and the alleged perpetrator has been arrested. The Ministry said that the case is currently before the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice. In the interim, the Ministry said that the child will continue to receive psychosocial and medical support.