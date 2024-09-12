Queenstown man remanded for illegal possession of firearm, ammo

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old resident of Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, on Wednesday appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Azariah Alli appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore who read the charges to him. It is alleged that on September 8, 2024, at Norton Street, Georgetown, he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and five live 9mm ammunition without holding a valid firearm licence. Alli has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

According to police statements presented in court, the arrest occurred around 09:30hrs, when officers from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) conducted a narcotics operation at the said location. During the operation, officers observed Alli through an alleyway carrying a multi-coloured bag. Upon confronting him and searching the bag, they discovered the camouflage 9mm pistol and the live ammunition.

When asked if he has a firearm licence, Alli reportedly responded, “No.” He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Alberttown Police Station, where he was informed of the allegations and cautioned. He was later charged with the offence.

During the court proceedings, Alli’s attorney, Bernard DaSilva, requested bail, arguing that Alli is not a flight-risk and is willing to comply with any bail conditions. DaSilva contended that Alli was on the pavement with another individual when the police arrived. According to DaSilva, the other person dropped the bag near Alli and fled, leaving Alli to be arrested, despite his claim that the bag did not belong to him. The prosecutor opposed bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence. As a result, Alli was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on October 23, 2024, for further proceedings and reports.