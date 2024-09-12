No bail for serial robber

– was shot in chest during attacks on moneychanger, security guard

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Elijah Martin, known as “Swine,” of ‘C’ Field Sophia, on Wednesday appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, facing seven new charges, including attempting to rob moneychanger Terrence Deane at the corner of America Street and Avenue of the Republic Georgetown.

Martin, who is no stranger to the law, was previously in court just three days ago before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where he answered to two charges of robbery under arms and was granted bail. However, the court was informed of seven additional charges against him related to incidents that allegedly occurred on August 16, 2024, at various locations in Georgetown.

The new charges allege that on August 16, Martin, accompanied by another individual and armed with a firearm, committed multiple robberies. At America Street and Avenue of the Republic, Martin is accused of attempting to rob Terrence Deane and robbing security guard, Kamalchand Jolhulall of a 9mm Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol.

Police reported that on the mentioned date, Martin and an accomplice had attacked 51-year-old Deane at the corner of America Street and Avenue of the Republic. One of them fired shots behind Deane as he ran for cover inside of J’s Outlet store. Police said that a 33-year-old security guard on duty at the time drew his weapon – a Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol-to fend off the shooter but the suspect ended up taking away his weapon.

Police continued that the store’s 29-year-old manager saw the security guard being held at gunpoint and drew his licensed weapon to protect the individual. He reportedly discharged one round that struck the suspect in his stomach. The suspect, according to police, ended up dropping his weapon and running out of the store with the security guard’s weapon before making good his escape with the accomplice along Charlotte Street.

Additionally, at Lot 47 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, on the same day, Martin is accused of robbing Imraan Alli of $60,000, Angalika Adams of $75,000, and Jason Glasgow of $44,000 along with personal documents. Martin was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm—a .32 Taurus Pistol—and two matching live rounds of ammunition. In court, Martin pleaded not guilty to all charges.

It was verified to the court that Martin had sustained a gun shoot wound to his abdomen during the attempt robbery. He was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and was discharged on August 22, 2024. Martin was charged with the offence to which he confessed to. The prosecutor objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offences, and noted that Martin has other pending matters before the court. As a result, Martin was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on October 23, 2024, for further proceedings and reports.