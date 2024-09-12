Massive fraud uncovered at GMC after general manager ordered audit, probe

– accountant, special projects manager fingered

Kaieteur News – At least two staff members of the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) are under investigation after senior management uncovered a massive fraud at the entity which falls under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The racket among other things involved the smuggling of chicken and eggs and General Manager of the GMC, Teshawna Lall in a statement said contrary to a press release issued by the Ministry of Agriculture under the guidance of the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha the initiation of the audit and investigation was led by her. “The internal audit was commenced by Ms. Lall and her team, after repeated requests for documentation and reports yielded no results,” the General Manager said.

Additionally, Ms. Lall said during the internal audit, she identified significant irregularities and discrepancies involving the accountant and the Special Projects Manager. “Consequently, she requested an external audit through the Minister of Agriculture’s office. All relevant issues and concerns have been previously discussed with the Minister of Agriculture,” Ms. Lall detailed in her statement. She said: “The Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) has proactively addressed the concerns of financial irregularities by starting with an internal audit and investigation. Persistent unresolved issues, despite numerous requests for clarification, necessitated a thorough review. GMC is essential in stabilizing prices and supporting the national economy. Its commitment to maintaining stable pricing for vital commodities is aimed at mitigating the economic impact on consumers,” Ms. Lall said.

According to Ms. Lall the internal audit will meticulously review the reported irregularities and evaluate the corporation’s financial practices. “GMC remains dedicated to transparency and accountability and is committed to resolving these issues promptly. Additionally, the Guyana Marketing Corporation wishes to remind the general public that GMC is the only authorized body to import Chicken into Guyana. Furthermore, the updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available and GMC appreciates the public’s patience, trust and understanding during this process,” the statement concluded.

False claims

Earlier in the day the Ministry of Agriculture sought to distance senior officials within the minister’s secretariat from the racket saying that reports online regarding the issue have unsubstantiated information. “We categorically state that the Ministry and its Head Office are not involved in the purchase or sale of chicken or eggs, as implied by the post,” the ministry said. According to the ministry responsibility for these matters fall under the jurisdiction of the GMC, which is managed by Ms. Lall.

The ministry then falsely claimed that in recent weeks, “the Honorable Minister initiated an audit and investigation into certain irregularities and discrepancies within the GMC,” noting that it is important to note that this is a transparent process to ensure accountability and rectify any administrative lapses. “The ministry believes that the timing of this misleading post is unfortunate, as it seems intended to distract from the ongoing investigation at the GMC. We urge members of the public not to be swayed by baseless accusations and to await the outcome of the official investigations, which are being conducted with the highest level of integrity. The Ministry of Agriculture remains committed to its mandate of serving the people of Guyana and ensuring that all aspects of its operations are transparent and accountable. We will continue to work diligently for the benefit of the agricultural sector and the citizens of our country,” the statement concluded.

Allegations of corruption

In recent months there have been numerous allegations of corruption at various agencies that fall under the Ministry of Agriculture. Earlier this week the main opposition- Peoples National Congress Reform (PNCR) said in a statement that reliable sources from the ministry have revealed to them that there is an impending cover-up of what is deemed to be a massive corruption scheme perpetrated by several staff members at the MMA/ADA in Region #5. Sources revealed, the PNCR said that this corruption scheme has been active for a few years and that records of the misappropriation of millions of dollars could be found in the finance department.

“What is said to be the misappropriation of funds took place between inside staff and several contractors linked to the agency who requisitioned for work that was never done and in many cases, works that were significantly overvalued. It was just about a month ago that the said agency returned to the National Assembly for additional funding under the Ministry of Agriculture, Development and Support Services – Subsidies and Contributions to Local Organisations where it received a further 60 million dollars in addition to the 250 million dollars it had received from the 2024 budget under Capital Expenditure,” Vinceroy Jordan, Shadow Agrocukture Minister said in the PNCR statement.

Jordan added that sources at the ministry also revealed that the possible cover-up is likely since nothing has been done since the revelation of the misappropriations and fear that the same measure would be extended to the senior officers and other staff involved as was extended to a known supervisor just over a year back who misappropriated millions of dollars in payments to a ghost security guard (machine watchman) and remained on the job with no investigation to date. “The PNCR/APNU Coalition calls on the Minister of Agriculture to immediately call in the Police and to launch an investigation into the alleged conspiracy and theft of monies at the MMA/ADA. The Coalition also reminds the Minister of the investigation into the destruction of thousands of duck eggs which was deemed as sabotage to the Ministry of Agriculture Livestock Development Authority that has either not yet been completed or he has refused to make it public. The Minister of Agriculture should also investigate the alleged land-grabbing and misuse of the machinery, fuel, staff, and other malpractices leveled against a senior official of the MMA/ADA. The PNCR/APNU Coalition promises all Guyanese especially the people of the Mahaica/Berbice Region #5 that upon return to Office, it will make these investigations a priority and that all will be made public knowledge,” Jordan said.