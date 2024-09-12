Man robbed of motorcycle, cash, other valuables

Kaieteur News – A man was robbed of his motorcycle, cash and other valuable items worth $226,000 on Tuesday, while he was on his way to visit his brother.

According to information received by this publication, the victim, Jermaine Haynes, a 48-year-old handyman was riding his burgundy motorcycle. As he approached the junction at Brickdam and Austin Place, he was approached and blocked off by two men on a motorcycle who braced him off of his bike.

The pillion rider was armed with a handgun and shot Haynes in his right leg. Subsequently, he fell to the ground giving the men the perfect opportunity to search his bag relieving him of his cash, other valuables and then rode away with his motorcycle. Haynes was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient and is said to be in a stable condition.