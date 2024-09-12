Man robbed of motorcycle, cash, other valuables

Latest update September 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A man was robbed of his motorcycle, cash and other valuable items worth $226,000 on Tuesday, while he was on his way to visit his brother.
According to information received by this publication, the victim, Jermaine Haynes, a 48-year-old handyman was riding his burgundy motorcycle. As he approached the junction at Brickdam and Austin Place, he was approached and blocked off by two men on a motorcycle who braced him off of his bike.
The pillion rider was armed with a handgun and shot Haynes in his right leg. Subsequently, he fell to the ground giving the men the perfect opportunity to search his bag relieving him of his cash, other valuables and then rode away with his motorcycle. Haynes was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient and is said to be in a stable condition.
GUYANA IN THE DARK AS TO HOW MUCH OIL EXXON USING FOR THEIR OPERATIONS OUT THERE!
Sep 12, 2024– No word on 2024 National School’s Championships By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – A cloud of uncertainty looms over the 2024 National Schools Cycling, Swimming, and Athletics...
Sep 12, 2024
Sep 12, 2024
Sep 12, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana should do no business ever with Norway. The mere possibility of re-entering a deal with Norway... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]