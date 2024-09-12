Cops burns ganja farms in Berbice

Latest update September 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Monday, during a narcotic eradication exercise found nine live 12-gauge cartridges and destroyed about $41 million worth of cannabis at Friendship Savannah in the Upper Berbice River.
Police reported that during the exercise between 10:00h and 19:10h cannabis was found on three camps/farms. Police also discovered one drying area, with about 100 pounds of dried cannabis and a farm measuring about two acres with about four hundred plants ranging from one inch to six inches in height.
It is stated that the first camp, one farm was located, measuring about one acre, with about 200 cannabis plants measuring approximately three feet in height. Police said that within the second camp, one farm was seen measuring two acres with about four hundred plants ranging from six inches to eight inches in height. “The cannabis plants were extracted from the soil and set on fire, along with the camps,” police reported.
