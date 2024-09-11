Venezuelan woman survives brutal chopping at Arakaka

Latest update September 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old Venezuelan woman identified as Yenifer Hernandez reportedly survived a chopping on Monday at Arakaka, North West District, Region One.
Hernandez is receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for multiple chop wounds to her body including one to her neck.
Details surrounding the chopping are sketchy at this time but Kaieteur News understands that she was involved in a fight with another Venezuelan woman that reportedly ended with her being severely injured.
Hernandez was first rushed to the nearest health center before being transferred to the Pakera Hospital at Matthews Ridge.
She was then flown to Georgetown on Tuesday morning.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 11, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Continuing on the month-long celebration, the 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games will commence today at Everest Sports Ground, running through Sunday, September 15. The event,...
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – There is an unmistakable cruelty in the way the poorest among us bear the brunt of economic policies... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]