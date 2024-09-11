Venezuelan woman survives brutal chopping at Arakaka

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old Venezuelan woman identified as Yenifer Hernandez reportedly survived a chopping on Monday at Arakaka, North West District, Region One.

Hernandez is receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for multiple chop wounds to her body including one to her neck.

Details surrounding the chopping are sketchy at this time but Kaieteur News understands that she was involved in a fight with another Venezuelan woman that reportedly ended with her being severely injured.

Hernandez was first rushed to the nearest health center before being transferred to the Pakera Hospital at Matthews Ridge.

She was then flown to Georgetown on Tuesday morning.