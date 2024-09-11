Task Force to be set up to ensure compliance with safety regulations at creeks, waterway facilities

Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana on Tuesday announced that a task force will be established within one week to ensure compliance of creek and waterway operators with safety regulations.

The announcement was made in response to the tragic drowning on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Sunday, which claimed the lives of 10-year-old Akira La Rose and 11-year-old Joylyn Jack.

An emergency meeting was convened on Tuesday involving key government officials and agencies to address safety concerns at creeks and waterways.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Culture, Youth & Sports, Charles Ramson, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce, Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh, and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Maritime Administration (MARAD), and the Ministry of Labour.

According to a press statement, Minister Benn underscored the need to improve the safety culture in Guyana. The minister also suggested that depth gauges and life rings should be installed at the sites by this weekend. He also stressed the government’s no tolerance of persons flouting the law.

Notably, the focus of the meeting was on immediate and long-term measures to enhance safety protocols for proprietors of creeks and operators of water-based activities.

Coming out of the meeting, it was agreed to establish a Task Force, within the next week. The Task Force will comprise representatives from government ministries, agencies, the private sector, and relevant stakeholders. The mandate is to ensure full compliance with safety regulations and best practices.

It was also stated that the Task Force, “Will immediately review and enforce safety standards, including mandatory signage, lifeguard presence and enhancing human capacity and emergency response plans at these popular recreational spots.”

Creek operators and water-based activity providers are urged to implement immediate safety measures and register with the relevant authorities to avoid penalties or legal actions. Visitors to these areas are also advised to follow all posted safety protocols.

Following the incident, the GTA’s licensing and inspection team visited several creeks along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway to assess safety conditions and offer support to operators.

Moving forward, the GTA will expedite the development of critical safety standards for water-based activities and launch an aggressive public awareness campaign. Additionally, the GTA will conduct Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) assessments at these sites in the coming week.

Moreover, Minister Ramson emphasized the importance of having at least minimum safety standards, especially in high-risk areas. He said that there is no justification for not having basic safety measures in place and urged operators to assess their training needs, assuring them that the government is willing to offer support where necessary.

The minister added, “…to operate a successful business, you have to protect people. And while we want you to be focused on successfully running your business, we cannot lose any more lives at your facilities for not having these basic and minimum standards.”

Roopchand-Edwards in her address stressed the need for operators to formalize their businesses through registration with relevant authorities. She said that this would align with the government’s broader efforts to expand the tourism sector and ensure that businesses operate responsibly, protecting consumers.

Additionally, the Ministry of Labour and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have also committed to implementing short-term corrective actions as a result of this meeting.