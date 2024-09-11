People need safe places to swim

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh is a sad, sad thing when yuh hear bout children dead from drowning. De whole country does feel de pain. Two lil’ precious ones gone just so this weekend at a creek on de highway, and dem authorities wake up quick and call all de resort owners and creek operators to a big meeting. Yuh know dem gon tell dem tek better care, put more safety measures, and mek sure nobody nah drown again. But de truth is, people nah only drowning at resorts and creeks weh gat rules. Nuff people going all over de place to swim, anywhere dey can find water.

Dem boys seh this drowning business getting outta hand. Too much people done dead, and nuff more coulda been saved if proper safety was in place. But yuh can’t put rules fuh every single creek, river and pond across Guyana. Some people nah wan pay de lil extra money to go into a resort with lifeguards and safety ropes. Instead, dem pack up de family and head to places where deh nah gat enough safety measures in place. Some people go to de sea fuh swim or by de koker. Is de cheap option, but it risky bad. Dem boys seh it’s high time we stop this madness. Government need to come good and fix up proper, affordable places where people could go and swim safe. Put lifeguards, safety signs, and mek sure de water ain’t too deep. People love water, and dem gon always find somewhere to swim. So we need more proper places with cheap entrance fees to attract dem. If people had more safe and affordable options, dey wouldn’t end up in all kinda dangerous creeks.

De drowning business serious. Dem boys seh we need action, not just talk. We cyah just leave people to tek chances. We need proper facilities, better rules, and people to use dem brains when dem decide to swim. Life too precious, and dem children life even more precious. Save dem, before it too late.

Talk half. Leff half