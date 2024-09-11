Oil contractors seeking locals to provide, cleaning, waste management services

Kaieteur News – The Local Content Secretariat has released a list of opportunities available for Guyanese service providers in the oil and gas sector.

The LCS has published a series of advertisements on behalf of oil contractors, MODEC Guyana, Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Guyana (SLB) Inc. G-Boats Inc., and KOTUG Guyana vacancies for several positions within the sector.

MODEC a company known worldwide for building and operating ships for the offshore oil and gas industry is seeking locals to provide cleaning, pest control, security, container rental services, facilities maintenance services, mobile service network, waste management, fire pump services, weather forecast services, frog basket recertification, manpower for marine crew coverage.

Legal and Regulatory compliance management, software assessment, quality process specialisation training for internal quality programme, material deliveries, MEDEVAC service, drone inspection, foam chemical analysis, scaffolding services, IT connection with the FPSO, chemical injection pumps, HVAC ducts/galley Hood, class survey services, PSV’s calibrations, HVAC system, composite repairs (pipe).

Details of the requirements for procurement opportunities are set to be released within the next five months. Baker Hughes an energy technology company is offering employment for Guyanese who can provide services in maintenance repairs and operations, construction work for buildings, provision of methanol and barite, calibration and inspection, as well as rental of office spaces. Details of these opportunities will be released within the last quarter of 2024.

Schlumberger Guyana, a company that delivers services to support Guyana’s oil and gas exploration and production operations across the entire value chain is seeking Guyanese service providers for the provision of inspection services; provision of crew transportation services; provision of staff house services; provision of crane rental and maintenance service; provision of workshop and office security workshop services. The employment opportunities are set to be rolled out within the next six months.

G- Boats Inc, the company that has close to 20 vessels operating offshore Guyana in support of ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block exploration is serving locals by providing office supplies, general chandlery and supplies, PPEs and safety equipment, transportation, electrical, disposal, plumbing, fittings, accommodations, and custom brokerage services. The company is seeking to fill the vacancies from September 2024.

KOTUG International has been awarded a long-term contract to provide offshore terminal towage support for petroleum operations in Guyana is seeking procurement local service providers in the area of engineering and machining, food supply, custom brokerage services, ship and rip chandlery services, manpower and crewing services, medical services, legal services, insurance services, accounting services, transportation services (trucking), ground transportation service (movement of personnel), admin support and facilities management service, waste management (non-hazardous), rental of office space. These procurement opportunities will be rolled out within the next six months.