Latest update September 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Exxon recovering more money from Guyana’s oil yearly than investments

Sep 11, 2024 News

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil and the Stabroek Block Co-Venturers are currently recovering more money from Guyana’s oil than they are investing in the operations.

With the increase in oil production activities, the 75% cost recovery figure has ballooned to an eye-popping US$7.5B in the first half of 2024 alone. Meanwhile, Exxon has committed to spend just about US$500M in the block this year, according to its 2023 Annual Report.

ExxonMobil affiliate ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is the operator and holds 45% interest in the Stabroek block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30% interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25% interest.

CNOOC and Hess also committed to invest in the Stabroek Block this year, taking total equity contributions between the partners to just over US$1B.

This concerning trend of cost recovery outweighing investments by the Stabroek Block partners is likely to continue as Guyanese politicians refuse to ring-fence the projects in the Stabroek Block. A ring-fencing provision would require each offshore development to pay its own cost and after the investment is repaid, would allow the country to enjoy a greater share of profits from the sector.

President, ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge

President, ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge

As at the end of December 2023, ExxonMobil reported that a total of US$30B was invested into the Stabroek Block operations. President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge also told reporters at a media conference earlier this year that US$19B of those expenses has so far been cleared through the cost recovery mechanism.

It should be noted that the three oil projects currently producing oil, the Liza One, Liza Two, and Payara projects collectively carry a price tag of about US$19B. This means that the country could have been receiving higher profits this year from the three projects; however, in the absence of ring-fencing, Exxon will use the revenue to invest in other developments and even fund its exploration programme.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was asked to comment on this state of affairs during his weekly press conference last week. He was specifically asked to say whether it would be fair to conclude that Exxon’s cost recovery was exceeding its investments.

To this end, the Vice President explained, “Everything is determined by the formula, which is 75% for cost recovery (and) what is in the cost bank, so these are (the) two things. So every year, every new project that has been approved gets added to the cost bank and the 75% applies to it.”

Jagdeo therefore pointed out that the sum deducted for cost recovery is impacted by the price of the oil and the rate of production.  “If the price of oil goes up slightly, you can then recover faster…if it comes down slightly it slows down the pace of amortization of the cost bank. Secondly, if you increase production it could speed up the amortization of the cost bank so it keeps moving all the time because prices move all the time and sometimes by shipment,” he said.

Further to that, the VP noted that the approval of new projects by the government also delays the full amortization of the cost recovery. He made it clear however that this does not alter the fact that Guyana’s revenue stream in the future will grow significantly as a result of the accelerated rate of cost recovery.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 kicks off today at Everest

Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 kicks off today at Everest

Sep 11, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Continuing on the month-long celebration, the 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games will commence today at Everest Sports Ground, running through Sunday, September 15. The event,...
Read More
Guyana horseracing attracting new owners

Guyana horseracing attracting new owners

Sep 11, 2024

Hutson returns!

Hutson returns!

Sep 11, 2024

Accountability and Good Governance in sports on show by the GOA/NSC

Accountability and Good Governance in sports on...

Sep 11, 2024

Essequibo Invaders and Jai Hind Jaguars record 3rd Round victories in BMC O50s Tournament

Essequibo Invaders and Jai Hind Jaguars record...

Sep 11, 2024

Former Guyana youth player Kevin George (72) leads 4040 WIBS to victory in Canada

Former Guyana youth player Kevin George (72)...

Sep 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]