Essequibo Invaders and Jai Hind Jaguars record 3rd Round victories in BMC O50s Tournament

– Solid half centuries recorded by Anil Beharry, Deoprakash Ramdat, Ryan DeNobrega Clement Archer and Nanram Shamlall

Kaieteur Sports – At the Jai Hind ground: Ex Berbice Police took first strike on a beautiful Sunday morning with their openers posting a century partnership. Both openers scored half centuries, Deo Ramdat was unfortunately run out for 58 (7 @ 4s & 1 @ 6s) and Ryan DeNobrega 59(9 @ 4s). K. Mangal with 25 and G. Sawin with 17 were the only other contributors that made double figures. The lawmen failed to capitalize on a wonderful foundation laid by their openers and succumbed for 184/7 off their 30 overs. Ravi Mangali was the pick of the bowlers for Jai Hind with 3 for 33. He was supported by K. Budhoo with 2 for 27.

Jai Hind Jaguars with their eyes on a semifinal spot quickly knocked off the required runs in 23 overs to record their first victory. All their top order batters contributed to the run chase which was spearheaded by Z. Zikeer who made 80 with 6 @4s and 5 @ 6s. Windies Masters cricketer made 36 with 3 boundaries and a contrasting 36* from L. Ruplall punctuated with 3 maximums and 2 boundaries.

Jai Hind Jaguars have 2 other tough matches against Everest Masters and the Essequibo Invaders and will be looking to record victories to secure a spot in the semis.

At the Parika/Salem ground: Essequibo Invaders recorded victory against the previously undefeated Everest Masters in a match that aroused emotions mainly due to the state of the tournament and some unfortunate incidents during the Invaders’ innings. Everest Masters won the toss and took first strike and were quickly pegged back at 41/5 in the 10th over. It took some sensible batting from seasoned Berbice player, Anil Beharry and Dharshanan Lall to put together a 73-run partnership that brought some respectability to the total. Anil Beharry made a well composed 56 with 8 @ 4s and a solitary 6 before he was finally dismissed at 146 to close off the city boys’ innings. Lall contributed a solid 34 with 2 @ 4s and a maximum. The wickets were evenly shared amongst the Invaders-Devendra Madho had 2 for 27 in his 6 overs; Ritchie Bishop took 2 for 18; Ramesh Deonarine took 2 for 23 and Deopaul Drepaul took 2 for 6.

The Invaders started very cautiously after losing their first wicket at 23 but continued to maintain the required run rate of just under 5 runs per over. They had reached 93 runs for the loss of 5 wickets after 17 overs when an ugly incident marred the proceedings that resulted in Everest walking off the field. The incident was referred to the tournament referee and the match was subsequently awarded to the Essequibo Invaders.

Everest now have 2 matches remaining against North Soesdyke Masters and Jai Hind Jaguars.