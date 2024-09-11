E-bike rider dies after falling into pothole

Latest update September 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 58-year-old man on Tuesday lost his life after falling into a pothole while riding his electrical-bike along the Railway Embankment in the vicinity of the University of Guyana (UG) Access Road.
The dead man has been identified as Dexter Jacobs of Lot 193 South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Police reports revealed that the accident occurred around 08:55 hrs. During that time, Jacobs was riding his E-bike west along the Railway Embankment at a fast rate. Whilst travelling, Jacob rode his bike into a pothole, causing him to lose control and fall onto the road. As a result, he received severe injuries about his body.
Police and public-spirited citizens, transported the injured man to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.
Jacob’s body has been moved to the hospital’s mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.
Investigations continue into the incident.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 11, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Continuing on the month-long celebration, the 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games will commence today at Everest Sports Ground, running through Sunday, September 15. The event,...
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – There is an unmistakable cruelty in the way the poorest among us bear the brunt of economic policies... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]