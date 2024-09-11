E-bike rider dies after falling into pothole

Kaieteur News – A 58-year-old man on Tuesday lost his life after falling into a pothole while riding his electrical-bike along the Railway Embankment in the vicinity of the University of Guyana (UG) Access Road.

The dead man has been identified as Dexter Jacobs of Lot 193 South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police reports revealed that the accident occurred around 08:55 hrs. During that time, Jacobs was riding his E-bike west along the Railway Embankment at a fast rate. Whilst travelling, Jacob rode his bike into a pothole, causing him to lose control and fall onto the road. As a result, he received severe injuries about his body.

Police and public-spirited citizens, transported the injured man to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

Jacob’s body has been moved to the hospital’s mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigations continue into the incident.