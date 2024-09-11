Latest update September 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chinese nationals injure labourer during drive-by shooting

Sep 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old man, identified as Kameshwar Tiwari, was on Monday injured in a drive-by shooting involving Chinese nationals at the intersection of Lousia Row and Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

According to police, the incident occurred around 01:30 hrs. At that time, Tiwari was lying on a parapet when he observed three Chinese nationals in a black wagon. As the car passed by, one of the occupants fired a gunshot, hitting Tiwari in his right thigh. The suspects then fled the scene, making good their escape.

Tiwari was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he is currently in stable condition.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of their ongoing investigation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 kicks off today at Everest

Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 kicks off today at Everest

Sep 11, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Continuing on the month-long celebration, the 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games will commence today at Everest Sports Ground, running through Sunday, September 15. The event,...
Read More
Guyana horseracing attracting new owners

Guyana horseracing attracting new owners

Sep 11, 2024

Hutson returns!

Hutson returns!

Sep 11, 2024

Accountability and Good Governance in sports on show by the GOA/NSC

Accountability and Good Governance in sports on...

Sep 11, 2024

Essequibo Invaders and Jai Hind Jaguars record 3rd Round victories in BMC O50s Tournament

Essequibo Invaders and Jai Hind Jaguars record...

Sep 11, 2024

Former Guyana youth player Kevin George (72) leads 4040 WIBS to victory in Canada

Former Guyana youth player Kevin George (72)...

Sep 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]