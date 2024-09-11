Chinese nationals injure labourer during drive-by shooting

Latest update September 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old man, identified as Kameshwar Tiwari, was on Monday injured in a drive-by shooting involving Chinese nationals at the intersection of Lousia Row and Hadfield Street, Georgetown.
According to police, the incident occurred around 01:30 hrs. At that time, Tiwari was lying on a parapet when he observed three Chinese nationals in a black wagon. As the car passed by, one of the occupants fired a gunshot, hitting Tiwari in his right thigh. The suspects then fled the scene, making good their escape.
Tiwari was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he is currently in stable condition.
Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of their ongoing investigation.
