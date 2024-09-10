Two arrested after break in at ‘Rude Boy’ supermarket

Kaieteur News – Two men were arrested on Monday and two others on the run after they allegedly broke into the ‘Rube Boy’ Supermarket at Fourth Bridge, Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Police in a press release said that when ranks arrived at the supermarket they encountered four armed men inside the building and they subsequently discharged several rounds in their direction. The ranks returned fire but three of them escaped.

One of the suspects identified as 25-year-old Junior Persaud of Ruimveldt Georgetown was taken into custody. He was interrogated and acting on the information he provided the police ventured to the residence of another suspect who was identified as Dequann Small of Diamond East Bank Demerara who was then arrested at his home.

A subsequent search of the premises where Small was arrested revealed ‘breaking devices’, a makeshift firearm, several car rims, and a small generator all suspected to have been stolen from ‘Rude Boy’ Supermarket. Investigations are ongoing as the two other suspects remain on the run.