Man shot to neck, robbed of gold chain by masked gunman

Kaieteur News – A man was on Sunday shot to the neck and robbed of his gold chain by a lone gunman a short distance away from his Sophia, Greater Georgetown home.
According to the police the incident occurred around 20:10 hrs at Red Road Sophia East Coast Demerara and the victim was identified as Kawsi Lord of Cummings Park East Coast Demerara.
Lord had left his Cummings Park home to buy food when he was confronted by a masked armed man who he was unable to identify. The man shot him to the neck and robbed him of his gold chain. Lord was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by his wife and a friend. He was examined and treated by a doctor on duty and his condition is currently regarded as stable. Investigations are ongoing
