Guyanese Sheridan Dyal is UWI’s 2024 top matriculant

Kaieteur News – The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, held its annual matriculation ceremony on Thursday, September 5, with special attention given to Sheridan Dyal, a standout student from Guyana, who achieved an impressive 40 CXC/CAPE subjects.

Under the grand University tent, where the day’s celebrations took place, Dyal was honoured as the top matriculant of her cohort.

The ceremony, hosted by UWI Campus Registrar Dr. Donovan Stanberry, celebrated the matriculants, with Dr. Stanberry praising Dyal for her outstanding achievements. He encouraged all students to view her as an inspiration.

A recent graduate of Queen’s College in Guyana, Dyal entered the ceremony with remarkable credentials. Her academic journey has been extraordinary, showcasing her dedication and commitment to excellence.

With 19 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) passes—18 grade ones and 1 grade two—Sheridan had already established her academic prowess. Her performance in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) exams further demonstrated her abilities, with 21 subjects completed: 10 grade ones and 11 grade twos.

Dyal was also recognized as CXC’s most outstanding student in the sciences in 2022 and one of Guyana’s top CAPE performers.

As the top matriculant, Dyal had the honour of signing the Matriculation Book on behalf of her fellow new students. This moment symbolized her leadership and the high standards of the incoming class.

Now embarking on a new chapter at UWI, the 19-year-old is set to pursue Dentistry in the Faculty of Medicine. Her decision to enter this challenging and rewarding field reflects her passion for improving the health and well-being of others—an aspiration that has been evident throughout her academic career.

In an interview with Our Today, UWI’s online news, Dyal expressed her gratitude and excitement for the start of classes. She admitted that while she didn’t always know she wanted to pursue dentistry, her passion for the field grew over time.

In addition to her academic success, Dyal also has an entrepreneurial side, having started two businesses, including her jewellry and accessories brand, Teen Hustle, which helped support her education and independence.

Although Sheridan’s mother, Sherry-Ann, couldn’t attend in person, she sent her love via YouTube live, celebrating her daughter’s achievements from afar.

Sheridan Dyal’s academic accomplishments and her new journey as a Dentistry student at UWI, Mona, were the highlights of the matriculation ceremony. Her story of excellence and perseverance is an inspiration to her peers and reinforces UWI’s reputation for nurturing exceptional talent.