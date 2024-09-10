Guyanese MMA team shine at Pan American Games Monterrey, Mexico

– Fighters cop 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) team showed remarkable grit and determination at the Pan-American Games on Saturday night in Monterrey, Mexico.

In an intense night of action featuring 33 bouts, Guyana secured two silver medals and one bronze medal, a testament to the resilience of the athletes and the growing strength of MMA in our nation.

Ezekiel Persaud battled fiercely in his quest for gold, but ultimately succumbed to a ground submission in the second round to Mexico’s Johnathon Abad earning a silver medal in the process.

Persaud’s performance, marked by technical precision and sheer will, was a highlight of the night. His relentless spirit embodied the famous words of Bruce Lee, “Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.”

John Campayne also fought valiantly, capturing Silver after a hard-fought battle against Jamaican Tyrece Thompson, which ended in a TKO.

Campayne’s courage, even in defeat, was reminiscent of the words of Muhammad Ali “I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.”

Finally, Lyndon Fung clinched the Bronze medal, showcasing his tactical prowess and unwavering spirit. His resilience speaks volumes about the character of this team, reinforcing that setbacks are mere stepping stones to greater triumphs.

Reflecting on the achievements of the night, Gavin Singh, President of the Guyana MMA Federation, expressed immense pride in the team’s efforts. “It was not an easy journey to get here. The hard work, the sweat, and the endless hours of preparation paid off”.

Our athletes showed the heart of warriors,” Singh said. Echoing the famous words from Rocky IV, Singh added, “Going in one more round when you don’t think you can, that’s what makes all the difference in your life.”

Singh further acknowledged the contributions of the incredible support team, without whom these victories would not have been possible.

Special recognition was given to Charles Greaves, Dennis Bassier, Troy Phillips, and Neville Persaud, whose dedication behind the scenes ensured that the athletes were well-prepared for this monumental event.

The athletes have brought honor to Guyana, and the future of MMA in the country looks brighter than ever. “The only limits we have are the ones we place on ourselves,” Singh continued. “And this team has shown there are no limits to what we can achieve.”

The federation now looks ahead to future competitions, inspired by the knowledge that, as Bruce Lee once said, “The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus.”

Guyana’s journey in the world of MMA is only just beginning, and if this event is any indication, the road ahead is paved with potential and promise.