Guyana is a Last-Minute Nation

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Cricket coming soon to Guyana, and everybody start fuh wonder if dem gon finally fix de road around de stadium or if we gon still be stuck in traffic like a bad batsman trapped LBW.

Yuh know Guyana – we love cricket more than anything, but we also love a last-minute hustle. Just like how we clean fuh Christmas de night before, or rush fuh get de bride dress just in time fuh walk down de aisle, same thing wid de roads. Dem boys seh, we does barely finish on time.

Yuh could bet yuh last dollar dem big trucks gon be hurrying down de East Bank Road like dem bouncers bowled in de stadium. Trucks gon swerve left, right, center, lick up de cones, and dodge people like dem dodging overs. Roadworkers gon be scrambling like a tailender trying fuh survive de last ball. Everybody working late, and all of a sudden, machinery that ain’t move in months start fuh wake up. Engines gon be roaring louder than de fans inside de stadium.

But this is Guyana! We specialize in last-minute miracles. People done know we only put on de finishing touches when de guests reach. Yuh ever see Christmas lights go up Christmas Eve? Or yuh ever hear de story bout de man who only start looking fuh he suit de morning of he wedding? Well, that’s Guyana fuh yuh.

Dem boys seh de same thing happening here. De roads might not be smooth, but by hook or by crook, we gon somehow pull it off just in time fuh the CPL crowd. De paint might still wet, but don’t worry, yuh gon get there. So brace yuhself fuh de last-minute rush and hope yuh don’t end up in a traffic jam longer than a Test match. Just remember, we always leave it to de last minute, but we barely finish on time!

Talk half. Leff half