Golden Jaguars disappoint in 2-2 draw with 10-man Martinique

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars delivered one of their poorest performances, drawing 2–2 in a disappointing match against Martinique yesterday at the Pierre-Aliker Municipal Stadium.

Guyana travelled to Fort-de-France for their second CONCACAF Nations League game after suffering a 1–3 defeat to Suriname at home in League A.

Coach Jamaal Shabazz’s men had a promising start, with Middlesbrough talisman, Isaiah Jones, scoring twice in quick succession in the 14th and 24th minutes to give Guyana a 2–0 lead.

Martinique was reduced to 10 men in the 18th minute after former Getafe defender Florent Poulolo received a straight red card for a handball.

Despite the numerical advantage, Guyana’s clumsy attack and lack of cohesive play made it difficult to break down Martinique’s defence.

Just before halftime, Lausanne-Sport forward Brighton Labeau capitalized on a lapse in the Golden Jaguars’ defence, pulling one back for Martinique and shifting the momentum.

From that point on, Martinique looked revitalized, and it became hard to tell they were playing with a man down.

Deon Moore had a golden opportunity to extend Guyana’s lead, but his hesitation allowed France Ligue 2 goalkeeper Yannis Clementia to make an easy save from a weak attempt.

In the second half, Shabazz made several substitutions, including Osaze de Rosario for Moore, Kelsey Benjamin for Stephen Duke-McKenna, and Curtez Kellman for Daniel Wilson.

These changes seemed aimed at securing all three points, but instead, 20-year-old Rudy Varane equalized for Martinique with an 86th-minute goal, making it 2–2.

The match ended with both teams sharing points, and they will return to action on October 11. Guyana will host unbeaten Guatemala, while Martinique will travel to face Guadeloupe.

On October 15, Martinique will host Guadeloupe, and Guyana will head to Paramaribo for a rematch against Suriname.