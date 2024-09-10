Four in custody for 9mm submachine gun

Latest update September 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – On Monday ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) arrested four persons after they seized a 9mm submachine gun at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara.
According to a statement from CANU, the officers acted on information received and conducted an operation in Stewartville where they conducted a search of the premises and discovered a 9mm submachine gun with a matching magazine. The four persons arrested remain in custody as investigations continue.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
