Cummings calls for greater efforts to prevent suicide

Kaieteur News – Shadow Health Minister of the Opposition, Dr. Karen Cummings has called for a multi-sectoral approach to address suicide in a message to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Below is the full statement by Dr. Cummings.

Today September 10 is designated World Suicide Prevention Day. It is being observed under the theme “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”.

Though simple, it is profound as it sends out the call to stop stigma and discrimination, and to make the public more aware that though suicide is complicated and tragic, it is preventable. Suicide and self-harm are a significant public health concern, and stringent efforts must be made by policy makers and stakeholders to shift this topical issue from the culture of silence to one of conversation. Yes, let’s talk. There must be the fostering of a culture of support for the victims and the at-risk group.

Two decades ago, Guyana‘s age standardized rate was estimated at 40.9 per 100, 000, the highest in the Americas, and the second highest in the world. Already, for this year 2024, Guyana has recorded 40 deaths by suicide. The strategy to address this scourge must continue to be dependent on the cross -cutting values and principles of universal coverage, human rights, evidence-based practice, life-course approach, and a multi-sectoral approach.

While some efforts are being made to decriminalize suicide behavior, all hands are needed on deck including the pesticide control board, the suicide prevention commission and taskforce, policy makers, and civil society to address this plague.

Today on World Suicide Prevention Day, let us strive together to reduce the suicide mortality by one-third by 2030 in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, Target 3.4. Let us continue to raise awareness that suicide is preventable, and to improve education through the medium of edutainment, and other programmes. Let us prioritize access to care and render assistance to those in need. Everyone should feel valued and understood. Let us change the way that suicide is seen. Let us all say yes to life. It is Everybody’s business. Every life matters.