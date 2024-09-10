200 children receive $50,000 under Childcare Subsidy initiative

– $400.6M invested in quality childcare services in first half of 2024

Kaieteur News – Under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Working Parents Child Care Subsidy initiative, 200 children have each received a $50,000 subsidy to cover three months of childcare services.

This support allows employed parents to work effectively without worrying about their child’s safety and care. By the end of 2024, an additional 500 children are expected to benefit from the programme. According to the 2024 mid-year report, the government expended $400.6 million in the first half of 2024 on various childcare improvements.

This funding, part of the $1.4 billion allocated to the ministry in the 2024 budget, was used for training childcare personnel, constructing and upgrading infrastructure, and licensing facilities nationwide. Efforts to enhance the accessibility of childcare services have also led to 89 additional childcare facilities being licensed to operate within approved standards, bringing the total number of licensed facilities nationwide to 336.

The government is also looking to complete constructing two new day and night care centres and rehabilitating the Sophia Care Centre by the end of 2024. These efforts ensure that children across Guyana can benefit from quality services tailored to their emotional and mental development needs. Further, the government intends to provide one-off cash grants of $100,000 to any WIIN programme graduates, who have completed the Levels one to three studies in Child Care and are desirous of opening their licensed daycare facility.

Funding has also been allocated to address the pressing issue of child abuse. According to the World Health Organization, approximately one billion children aged two-17 years have experienced some form of child abuse. To alleviate the mental repercussions of endured abuse, the government in collaboration with the Child Advocacy Centres (CACs) is providing the necessary emotional, psychological, and therapeutic support for child abuse survivors. Special emphasis is being placed on reintegrating these children into safe, secure and functional families. All of the government’s initiatives align with the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, which defines children’s rights to protection, education, health care, shelter, and good nutrition. (DPI)