Woman wanted for human trafficking

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday issued a wanted bulletin for a woman who allegedly involved in human trafficking.

The wanted woman was identified only as, Andreina. Police reported that the woman allegedly committed the act between May and August 1, 2024 at Robb Street, Georgetown.

Persons with information about the whereabouts of Andreina, are asked to contact the police on 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 226-3405, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.