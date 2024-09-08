Latest update September 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Prison escapee recaptured in Sophia

Sep 08, 2024

Kaieteur News – An inmate of the Lusignan Prison who escaped while attending clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), was recaptured on Friday night at Sophia, Georgetown.

Isiah Daniels also known as Isiah Greaves

The recaptured prisoner, Isiah Daniels also known as Isiah Greaves was recaptured at 23:30hrs. The prisoner escaped on Friday morning at about 11:30hrs.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) in a press release expressed appreciation to members of the public and the Joint Service for the swift response in recapturing the prison escapee.



