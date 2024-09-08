Over 30 contractors bid to construct doctor’s quarter at District 10 Health Centre

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that over 30 contractors applied to construct the doctor’s living quarter at the District 10 Health Centre, Region Five.

The project is being executed through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five and is estimated to cost $21.3 million

Kaieteur News reported previously that in August, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and the regional team commissioned the new health center at Lakeville, which is set to enhance healthcare services for residents of De Hoop and neighbouring villages. It was reported that the new health centre is fully equipped with medical supplies and equipment to cater to approximately 1,200 residents.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Consultancy services for social and gender resilience building for Linden to Mabura road project.

Bidder Amount Tendered AZ Information Jamaica Limited – Insuco International Limited –

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Construction of foundation for hardware house at Kimbia.

Bidder Amount Tendered S. Jagmohan Construction & General $740,840,023 4N Hardware Store inc. $708,633,210 Associated Construction Service $1,073,606,628 Permaul Trading & Distribution $747,084,500 Japarts Construction Inc. $816,938,166 Engineer’sEstimate $748,673,216

Regional Democratic Council of Region 5

Construction of doctor’s living quarters at District 10 health Centre.

Bidder AmountTendered Crown Road and Drainage Contractors $26,097,855 Truck Smart $22,287,930 Motiram Construction $18,333,000 Kumar Narine Construction Services $22,354,343 Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction $20,163,045 DSS Construction & Services Establishment $20,472,165 Momin& Son Construction $18,202,640 Andrect Engineering & Construction $20,556,953 RS& Son Construction $18,586,785 Twinkle Construction $20,055,210 FS Construction $18,776,073 N&K General Construction $17,040,712 EZE Way Construction Inc. $22,089,123 Dass& Sons Construction & Machinery Rental $21,039,086 B&S General Contracting Service $20,346,952 Anil Lalsa Construction $21,490,875 Bashir &Sons Construction – LS Contracting Services $15,987,930 VG Group Guyana Inc. $26,218,710 S&S Engineering $17,077,515 M.Ali Contracting& Engineering Service $18,020,205 LMN Construction & General Services $17,101,949 ES Construction Services & Supplies $19,178,355 Innovate Company $18,562,950 Rishma& Sisters Enterprise $20,352,801 Sovereignty Investments Construction Services $16,786,980 Rahaman Construction& Transportation Services $19,142,025 Professional Engineering & Construction Service $20,626,211 F.Construction & Supplies $17,056,484 Construct It Inc. $23,379,458 N. General Construction $24,169,180 R.A& D Construction $18,231,766 Sheldon Contracting Firm $15,555,645 AYN Construction & General Services $23,122,260 RHR Enterprise $18,516,046 4S Security & Building Enterprise $20,240,640 CAJ Construction $20,826,015 4 Brothers Construction & Hardware Supplies $18,950,998 Engineer’sEstimate $21,303,398