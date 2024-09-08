Over 30 contractors bid to construct doctor’s quarter at District 10 Health Centre

Latest update September 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that over 30 contractors applied to construct the doctor’s living quarter at the District 10 Health Centre, Region Five.

The project is being executed through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five and is estimated to cost $21.3 million

Kaieteur News reported previously that in August, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and the regional team commissioned the new health center at Lakeville, which is set to enhance healthcare services for residents of De Hoop and neighbouring villages. It was reported that the new health centre is fully equipped with medical supplies and equipment to cater to approximately 1,200 residents.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Consultancy services for social and gender resilience building for Linden to Mabura road project.

Bidder Amount Tendered
AZ Information Jamaica Limited
Insuco International Limited

 

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Construction of foundation for hardware house at Kimbia.

Bidder Amount Tendered
S. Jagmohan Construction & General $740,840,023
4N Hardware Store inc. $708,633,210
Associated Construction Service $1,073,606,628
Permaul Trading & Distribution $747,084,500
Japarts Construction Inc. $816,938,166
Engineer’sEstimate $748,673,216

 

Regional Democratic Council of Region 5

Construction of doctor’s living quarters at District 10 health Centre.

Bidder AmountTendered
Crown Road and Drainage Contractors $26,097,855
Truck Smart $22,287,930
Motiram Construction $18,333,000
Kumar Narine Construction Services $22,354,343
Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction $20,163,045
DSS Construction & Services Establishment $20,472,165
Momin& Son Construction $18,202,640
Andrect Engineering & Construction $20,556,953
RS& Son Construction $18,586,785
Twinkle Construction $20,055,210
FS Construction $18,776,073
N&K General Construction $17,040,712
EZE Way Construction Inc. $22,089,123
Dass& Sons Construction & Machinery Rental $21,039,086
B&S General Contracting Service $20,346,952
Anil Lalsa Construction $21,490,875
Bashir &Sons Construction
LS Contracting Services $15,987,930
VG Group Guyana Inc. $26,218,710
S&S Engineering $17,077,515
M.Ali Contracting& Engineering Service $18,020,205
LMN Construction & General Services $17,101,949
ES Construction Services & Supplies $19,178,355
Innovate Company $18,562,950
Rishma& Sisters Enterprise $20,352,801
Sovereignty Investments Construction Services $16,786,980

 
Rahaman Construction& Transportation Services $19,142,025
Professional Engineering & Construction Service $20,626,211
F.Construction & Supplies $17,056,484
Construct It Inc. $23,379,458
N. General Construction $24,169,180
R.A& D Construction $18,231,766
Sheldon Contracting Firm $15,555,645
AYN Construction & General Services $23,122,260
RHR Enterprise $18,516,046
4S Security & Building Enterprise $20,240,640
CAJ Construction $20,826,015
4 Brothers Construction & Hardware Supplies $18,950,998
Engineer’sEstimate $21,303,398
