Over 30 contractors bid to construct doctor’s quarter at District 10 Health Centre

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that over 30 contractors applied to construct the doctor’s living quarter at the District 10 Health Centre, Region Five.
The project is being executed through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five and is estimated to cost $21.3 million
Kaieteur News reported previously that in August, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and the regional team commissioned the new health center at Lakeville, which is set to enhance healthcare services for residents of De Hoop and neighbouring villages. It was reported that the new health centre is fully equipped with medical supplies and equipment to cater to approximately 1,200 residents.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Consultancy services for social and gender resilience building for Linden to Mabura road project.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|AZ Information Jamaica Limited
|–
|Insuco International Limited
|–
National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Construction of foundation for hardware house at Kimbia.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|S. Jagmohan Construction & General
|$740,840,023
|4N Hardware Store inc.
|$708,633,210
|Associated Construction Service
|$1,073,606,628
|Permaul Trading & Distribution
|$747,084,500
|Japarts Construction Inc.
|$816,938,166
|Engineer’sEstimate
|$748,673,216
Regional Democratic Council of Region 5
Construction of doctor’s living quarters at District 10 health Centre.
|Bidder
|AmountTendered
|Crown Road and Drainage Contractors
|$26,097,855
|Truck Smart
|$22,287,930
|Motiram Construction
|$18,333,000
|Kumar Narine Construction Services
|$22,354,343
|Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction
|$20,163,045
|DSS Construction & Services Establishment
|$20,472,165
|Momin& Son Construction
|$18,202,640
|Andrect Engineering & Construction
|$20,556,953
|RS& Son Construction
|$18,586,785
|Twinkle Construction
|$20,055,210
|FS Construction
|$18,776,073
|N&K General Construction
|$17,040,712
|EZE Way Construction Inc.
|$22,089,123
|Dass& Sons Construction & Machinery Rental
|$21,039,086
|B&S General Contracting Service
|$20,346,952
|Anil Lalsa Construction
|$21,490,875
|Bashir &Sons Construction
|–
|LS Contracting Services
|$15,987,930
|VG Group Guyana Inc.
|$26,218,710
|S&S Engineering
|$17,077,515
|M.Ali Contracting& Engineering Service
|$18,020,205
|LMN Construction & General Services
|$17,101,949
|ES Construction Services & Supplies
|$19,178,355
|Innovate Company
|$18,562,950
|Rishma& Sisters Enterprise
|$20,352,801
|Sovereignty Investments Construction Services
|$16,786,980
|Rahaman Construction& Transportation Services
|$19,142,025
|Professional Engineering & Construction Service
|$20,626,211
|F.Construction & Supplies
|$17,056,484
|Construct It Inc.
|$23,379,458
|N. General Construction
|$24,169,180
|R.A& D Construction
|$18,231,766
|Sheldon Contracting Firm
|$15,555,645
|AYN Construction & General Services
|$23,122,260
|RHR Enterprise
|$18,516,046
|4S Security & Building Enterprise
|$20,240,640
|CAJ Construction
|$20,826,015
|4 Brothers Construction & Hardware Supplies
|$18,950,998
|Engineer’sEstimate
|$21,303,398
