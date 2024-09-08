Orealla Village to get $198M secondary school

Kaieteur News – Orealla/ Siparuta, the only Amerindian village in Region Six will soon get a secondary school building, which will be constructed to the tune of $198,866,010.

The sod was turned on Saturday to mark the start of the school’s construction. Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand was joined by other officials for the ceremonial activity.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Education, the new Orealla Secondary School which will be constructed by 4S Security & Building Enterprise and will feature six modern classrooms, four specialized laboratories, and a well-equipped library, aimed at providing high-quality learning environment for approximately 180 students. The facility will serve the educational needs of students from both Orealla and the nearby Siparuta area thereby addressing a critical gap in educational resources.

The supervision of the project will be conducted by CEMCO Incorporated. It was reported by the ministry that already the contractor was given an initial mobilization amount of $59,659,803 and that the project is anticipated to be completed within six months.

The Minister in her brief remarks highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to advancing educational opportunities and infrastructure across Guyana. She noted that this project is part of a broader initiative to enhance the quality of education and provide students with the necessary resources for academic excellence.

The new Orealla Secondary School is poised to make a substantial impact on the local community, ensuring that students in this riverain village and the surrounding areas benefit from improved educational facilities.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six in a statement reported that the school will not only benefit students by eliminating the need for them to travel to the coast for secondary schooling but will also ease the financial burden on parents who previously had to pay for accommodation and other expenses. The establishment of this school will ensure that students in these remote communities have access to education like those in more urbanized area, the region said.

Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud at the ceremony had applauded the Orealla and Siparuta Village Council for their continuous advocacy and support, which played a key role in the realization of the project. He noted that the commencement of construction signifies a major milestone for the region, with the school serving as a beacon of progress and opportunity.

This publication understands that Orealla Village is just one of many hinterland areas which have been targeted to get new secondary schools built. It was reported that the building of the schools all forms part of the government’s goal of achieving universal secondary education by 2025.