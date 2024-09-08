New regional hospital to be constructed in West Demerara

DPI – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced plans to construct a new, modern regional hospital in West Demerara, Region Three aimed at providing world-class healthcare services.

The president made this announcement during the commissioning of the Zeelugt Primary School on Friday. He noted that the existing West Demerara Regional Hospital has seen significant growth and improvement over the past four years.

“In the first four months of 2021, they did 16 surgeries. In the first four months of 2024, they did 585 surgeries. It is easy to post one bad story or two bad stories on Facebook. But what about this? 585 surgeries that were completed, compared to 16 in 2021,” he said.

This expansion of services has also led to a notable reduction in referrals to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to President Ali within the last four years, referrals to the GPHC have decreased by almost 100 per cent.

“[The number of] referrals to Georgetown Hospital in the first four months of 2020 was 208. The referrals to Georgetown in the first four months of 2024, is 106. That tells you of the qualitative care[and] the difference in the qualitative care,” the head of state pointed out.

Similar improvements have also been recorded in clinic attendance.

The West Demerara Regional Hospital is currently undergoing significant upgrades including the construction of a new mortuary, and the acquisition of equipment for laparoscopic surgeries.

Additionally, surgical services have expanded from limited hours to round-the-clock availability.

While these improvements are tremendous, President Ali acknowledged that the hospital can no longer meet the demands of the growing regional economy, or provide the level of healthcare that is necessary at this stage of its development.

“Now with this growth, we know that the West Demerara Hospital has now outgrown its time. It has outgrown what it was built for. It does not meet the modern, efficient, reliable needs of the citizens of Region Three,” the president noted.

That is why the government is taking action to address this deficiency, and the president added that tenders for the new facility will be launched in the week.

“Every day, we wake up with a new mission…[and] a new drive. And that mission and drive is to make your life better. That mission and drive is to dedicate a bit more energy in getting the work done,” he asserted.