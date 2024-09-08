GUYEXPO 2024 expected to attract large crowds

DPI – This year GUYEXPO, the largest trade show in Guyana and the longest sustained exhibition in the Caribbean, is expected to attract some 100,000 patrons and 250 booths. This is a notable increase from last year’s 80,000 attendees and 200 exhibitors.

Pointing out that Guyana has been on an impressive economic trajectory, with over 49 per cent growth recorded this year alone, Minister Walrond expressed that it also spans multiple industries.

The theme of GUYEXPO aims to reflect this with the variety of businesses anticipated to participate in this year’s exposition.

Highlighting the Government’s steadfast commitment to supporting small businesses and investing heavily in their growth and development, Minister Walrond added that the once, small and emerging enterprises have now evolved into viable, thriving entities.

GUYEXPO offers these businesses a platform to showcase their achievements, one that, the minister, is proud of.

Minister also stated, “We are excited about the range of products and services that will be on display…we are committed to creating an event that reflects both, the growth and the global competitiveness of the Guyanese businesses.”

Several sponsors are on board reflecting strong enthusiasm for this year’s event. The dedicated staff of the Ministry of Tourism have begun the groundwork to ensure that GUYEXPO 2024 lives up to the expectations of international standards.

Apart from the businesses on display, patrons can look forward to a family-friendly experience with a fun game section for children.

The registration period for businesses is from 1st to 30th October 2024.