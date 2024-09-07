Latest update September 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Superstition runs things in Guyana!

Sep 07, 2024

Kaieteur News – Guyanese people believe in science, sure—but not too much science. After all, who needs evidence when you’ve got a whole bag of superstitions passed down through generations?

Forget about the stock market or salary increases, the real money forecast comes when the palm of your hand starts itching. They say if it’s the right hand, your wallet’s about to get heavy. But if it’s the left hand, get ready to lose money faster than a politician loses promises. Some folks even give it a good rub, just to speed things along.

Now, don’t get me started on brooms. In any other country, a broom is just for cleaning, but in Guyana, it’s a tool for ruining your love life. Accidentally sweep someone’s foot? Congrats, you just condemned them to a lifetime of bachelorhood. No wedding bells, no cake, nothing! If your family wants you married, they better keep the broom far away from you or risk a scandal.

And heaven help you if anyone dares to jump over your feet. Do you enjoy your current height? Well, not for long if someone decides to leapfrog over you—you’ll stop growing! Apparently, gravity just gives up after that. Makes you wonder how tall Guyanese might be if they weren’t dodging broomsticks and jumpers.

Oh, and here’s a tip: don’t sweep your house after 6:00 p.m. unless you’re actively trying to sweep away your riches. Just wait until the morning; your broom will understand.

But perhaps the best advice is for when you pass a cemetery—don’t point! If you do, your fingers are doomed to rot unless you bite them like a hungry vampire.

Science may have its place, but let’s be real—superstition runs the show in Guyana. Do you know of any others that actually work?

Talk half. Leff half!

