Prisoner escapes while attending clinic at GPHC

Latest update September 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An inmate of the Lusignan Prison escaped on Friday morning while attending clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The escapee, Isiah Daniels also known as Isiah Greaves escaped at approximately 11:30h.
The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) in a notice said that Greaves last known address is 485 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.
Persons with information about Greaves’ whereabouts are being asked to contact the nearest police station or the Officer-in-Charge of the Alisia’s Prison on telephone number 604-7305.
