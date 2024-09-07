Man, 65, survives vicious bee attack

Kaieteur News – A 65-year-old man on Thursday morning survived a vicious attack by a swarm of bees after he was reportedly cleaning a drain in the vicinity of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The man, who requested anonymity, told Kaieteur News during an interview that the incident occurred at about 09:00hrs while he was cleaning drains in the area.

“Me was working …cleaning drain, so me go to a place where me clean the drain and the bees come out just like that, and storm on me,” the 65-year-old man recalled.

He said that for about 20 minutes, he endured the stings by the swarm of bees, as he pulled his black jersey to cover his ears, and nose.

Fortunately, a public-spirited citizen placed a cloth and waved a stick over the 65-year-old man to get to remove the bees.

After the bees departed, the man was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

The man told Kaieteur News that he is still in lots of pain and feels “very weak”.