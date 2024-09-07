Man, 65, survives vicious bee attack

Latest update September 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 65-year-old man on Thursday morning survived a vicious attack by a swarm of bees after he was reportedly cleaning a drain in the vicinity of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
The man, who requested anonymity, told Kaieteur News during an interview that the incident occurred at about 09:00hrs while he was cleaning drains in the area.
“Me was working …cleaning drain, so me go to a place where me clean the drain and the bees come out just like that, and storm on me,” the 65-year-old man recalled.
He said that for about 20 minutes, he endured the stings by the swarm of bees, as he pulled his black jersey to cover his ears, and nose.
Fortunately, a public-spirited citizen placed a cloth and waved a stick over the 65-year-old man to get to remove the bees.
After the bees departed, the man was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and sent away.
The man told Kaieteur News that he is still in lots of pain and feels “very weak”.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 07, 20242024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs. SLK Kaieteur Sports – A fired up Guyana Amazon Warriors team will be looking to extend their mini unbeaten streak, as they will be gunning what could be...
Sep 07, 2024
Sep 07, 2024
Sep 07, 2024
Sep 07, 2024
Sep 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – We have been advised by Guyana’s political elder that fifty years ago, the doctrine of defence in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]