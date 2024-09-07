Labour gap

Kaieteur News – Being a labour market specialist, a senior political leader, or an astute observer would help. But not being one of those doesn’t prevent anyone from appreciating that Guyana’s labour needs versus its labour pool has a yawning gap. The arrival of oil and its many vital supporting services demand an army of workers to keep both running at the speeds that they have been going. The hospitality sector stands as a case in point. With the construction of each new hotel, the call for droves of new workers at different levels possessing various skills expands. Guyana has its share of willing workers, but what the local labour pool may not lack in numbers, it is short relative to needed skills.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton said that the government has expanded its training programmes in several sectors. These include construction, healthcare, and the racing oil and gas sector. We at this publication recognize the government’s efforts, that a start has been made in these fields, and that more work is underway. Still, it seems a day delayed too long, when more than four years after being in office, and at the helm of a barreling ahead economy. The PPP/C Government shouldn’t be talking now about manpower studies that have been initiated to address sector-specific needs. Commonsense would inform from leaders to citizens that such studies had to be launched very early, as in the first year(s) of this government. The result would guide about how much could be planned for, and how to spread things out, so that the labour lag does not widen and drag down the pace of economic growth. By now, such manpower studies would have long been completed, giving the government a clear picture of how much labour is required where, and how much Guyana has to offer. If quality contributions are to become the standard of the Guyana labour force, then it cannot be executed in a slipshod manner, and on the run. Considering the rate at which government has been going, it is a recipe for falling back in terms of the labour gap.

For sure, there will usually be found workers to load and unload trucks, to operate them, and to perform the lower-level duties that spring up all over this country. But with one project after another being approved, as if in some mad rush, where are the skilled people in the local workforce to oversee them, to pronounce comprehensively on them. That is, to ensure that Guyana gets value for its money. When the projects multiply at such a blinding speed, there are not enough Guyanese with the skills to move them along at the hands-on level, and there is not a sufficiency of locals to supervise what is going on. Those that are available are spread too thin and are run ragged in their efforts to cover what has been assigned to them. Or, understanding comes sooner than later, that to keep the project assembly line going, some sacrifices must be made. Some may describe that as judgment calls, while we call that the cutting of corners that become all but inevitable to keep abreast of the grueling work pace.

Churning out a dozen trainees in one sector and another dozen in a separate area calling for different skills does not do much to make a dent in labour needs. Matching is crucial and in sufficient quantities. The local manufacturing sector is a crucial contributor to the many developments and projects but suffers from a massive labour shortage. The local manufacturing association has reached beyond Guyana’s shores to the University of the West Indies to identify what is needed, and how to tailor training programmes to address those needs aggressively. As Manufacturing Association President, Ramsay Ali noted, this would benefit other sectors that are also struggling to find skilled workers. We agree, even as we think that Guyana is going too fast, considering local limitations. Politicians have recognized the severe capacity deficit, but have not slowed the pace, so that Guyana can get the best out of its people, and the most from its expenditures. Rush ahead without planning carefully, and the risk grows of tripping over our own feet.