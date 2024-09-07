GTT rebrands as ONE Communications

Kaieteur News – In a move to expand and unify its communication services, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) on Thursday officially rebranded as ‘ONE Communications’.

The announcement was made during a cocktail reception at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

The new brand integrates all of the company’s services under one name. At the launch event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Damian Blackburn explained that the transition to ONE Communications is the culmination of a journey that began in 2021 when he was appointed CEO. He noted that the company has achieved several significant milestones since then, which have set the stage for this rebranding.

“We are taking a significant step forward in placing a big chip of the casino to become the premium telecommunications challenger in every market we choose to operate in,” Blackburn said.

He also highlighted that the rebranding project was long anticipated, reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering superior service to its Guyanese customers. “I didn’t want to bring a new brand to Guyana for the company until I was sure that we could deliver our promises,” Blackburn added.

The new brand aims to symbolize the company’s dedication to providing world-class services and bridging the digital divide.

Blackburn stated, “This brand ensures that every individual, business, and community we serve—not just here in Guyana but everywhere else we choose to operate—can get ahead and stay ahead in this digital age.”

Chief Commercial Officer, Kerchelle Charles emphasized that the rebranding is focused on “reinforcing the unwavering commitment to being customer-first in everything that we do. Every decision, every innovation, and interaction is about enhancing the customer experience.”

Additionally, the company has expanded its fiber internet service, now reaching two out of every three homes in Guyana, with service available in over 150,000 homes and businesses. Furthermore, through a partnership with satellite internet service provider WANSAT, residents in remote areas also have access to high-speed internet. (Shania Williams)