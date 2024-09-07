Govt. to roll out digital techniques to address low Maths passes at CSEC

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) intends to implement the use of technology in the education sector to address the country’s declining Mathematics pass rates at Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level, President Irfaan Ali announced on Thursday.

The President was at the time speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the Yarrowkabra Secondary School. At the event, the Head-of-State spoke of government’s plan to invest in digitilisation techniques in the education sector aimed at targeting improved results.

“…We also have to look at how opportunities, how we use new technology, environment and the best methods through which we can have improvement in Mathematics,” the President said while adding that “…There are some important tools that we can utilize instantaneously and that is why we are investing, we are investing in digitization of education, the digitization of our textbooks, the digitization of our teaching material, the digitization of our learning material, the digitization of our delivery.”

Kaieteur News reported that this year’s CSEC results saw a 3 percent dip, moving from 34 percent in 2023 to 31 percent this year.

President Ali said that Mathematics requires more analytical thinking, and a problem-solving approach which may cause students to shy away from the subject. He said that an important platform in digitization is e-learning and online education.

The Government is currently examining three proposals that deal with online education.

“… 24 hours every day we can place our schools, our students in a classroom scenario in an education scenario, in a learning environment, getting the best resource that we have nationally, putting those resources in a digital format and delivering online education,” Ali said.

The President noted that technology will be used to close the learning gap emphasizing that the Ministry of Education will “…Infuse it into a national programme and disseminate it across the learning platform…”

He said, “We want to bridge this learning gap.”

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the new school term this month, the Ministry of Education in an effort to tackle the decline in the country’s Mathematics performance at the regional examination announced that all secondary schools and secondary departments in the primary schools must have more periods allotted for the subject which will now be taught during the morning hours.

According to a circular sent out by the Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain, the schools were required to implement 16 guidelines before September 6, 2024 in order to improve the mathematics performances among students.

The CEO in the document stated that the “Ministry of Education has observed several undesirable practices in the teaching of mathematics across secondary schools. Specifically, our monitoring mechanisms revealed that CSEC mathematics performance has been affected negatively by these practices.”

According to the circular, (1) Mathematics must be taught in all classes of all grades, for a minimum of 240 minutes per week. Schools can choose to have more periods allocated to mathematics and the school’s curriculum schedule must be immediately adjusted to reflect this change.

(2) Schools which have recorded an exceptionally high CSEC pass rate for mathematics in the last two (2) years (2023 and 2024) can apply to the Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), through the established channel, for a reduction or exemption to guideline #1.

Importantly, (3) all mathematics periods must be timetabled in the AM sessions (morning sessions), and (4) all mathematics periods must be timetabled in double periods, except if an exemption request is made by the school’s Head of Department for mathematics to the school’s Senior Leadership for approval.

The ministry further implemented that (5) Grades 10 and 11 mathematics teachers must meet weekly to plan lessons, identify resources, design evaluation instruments, evaluate past lessons, plan remediation strategies and all other related curriculum activities.

Also (6) problem-solving practice must be allocated a minimum of two (2) periods per week for all classes.

“The solving of CSEC past-paper questions must commence at Grade 7. In using CSEC-type questions, consideration must be given to the topic and level of difficulty. It is recommended that problem-solving questions completed during these periods should be recorded in a separate exercise book to facilitate marking,” the ministry implemented.

Additionally, the mathematics jargon must be explicitly taught as used in past CSEC papers and found in the CSEC syllabus (A glossary of terms). (8) As far as possible, schools should aim to finish the CSEC syllabus by the end of the Christmas term in Grade 11. The CEO listed in the document also that the Easter Term in Grade 11 should be used for the solution of CSEC-type questions (papers 1 and 2) and general review.

It was stated that (9) Regional Mathematics Subject Committees must be resuscitated to facilitate monthly meetings, whether virtually or in-person and the main purpose of these meetings must be to explore different methodologies in teaching mathematical content. External help should be sought from NCERD, CPCE, UG, among other agencies.

(10) In conducting their designated supervisory activities, head teachers and deputy head teachers must prioritize mathematics classes across grades.

The document stated (11) the mathematics SBA must begin no later than the second week of the August term of Grade 10 and it can commence earlier if a school so chooses. (12) Schools must establish a committee to review a sample of mathematics SBAs, while (13) evaluation strategies, similar to the mathematics SBA, must be used in different grades for students to develop an appreciation for the application of mathematics.

Further, (14) a remediation strategy must be immediately implemented for Grade 11 mathematics and Education Officers are instructed to observe and report on the implementation of the remediation strategy in all schools under their supervision, the ministry outlined.

“(15) Schools are aware that certain ‘non-mathematical’ factors affect students’ performance in mathematics such as attendance and punctuality. The school’s senior leadership team is required to identify these factors and implement systems to mitigate their influence. (16) A recommendation will be made for disciplinary action to be taken against all supervisors (at the levels of the school and Department of Education) if students are not taught, though timetabled, or if the syllabus is deliberately not completed,” the CEO informed.

It was reported that the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) this year recorded an overall decline in the mathematics past rate across the Caribbean, with it dropping significantly from 43% in 2023 to 36%, which saw most candidates achieving grade three in the subject.