Ex-boyfriend found in woman’s trunk after breaching Protection Order, jailed

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man on Friday was sentenced to two months in jail for breaching a Protection Order by hiding in his ex-girlfriend’s car trunk, threatening her with a knife, and chasing her.

Rawl Simon of Red Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him.

The charge against Simon stated that on September 5, 2024, at Lot 21 Regent and Oronoque Streets, he violated a Protection Order made in favour of Donessa McCalmont and was issued on June 14 at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court.

Simon pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to police statements presented in court, Simon went to his ex-girlfriends’ workplace where he hid himself in the woman’s’ car trunk. Moments later, McCalmont went to her car and opened her trunk where she saw Simon with a knife in his hand. He threatened her with the said knife. At that moment McCalmont became fearful and fled from her car but Simon chased after her. She told the court that she ran into a nearby house for refuge. The woman subsequently reported the incident, leading to Simon’s arrest and charge.

The prosecutor noted that Simon was given an order to keep 500ft away from McCalmont. However, Simon’s action clearly breached the order.

During the court proceedings, Simon, who was unrepresented by a lawyer, requested leniency, claiming, “She’s [McCalmont] trying to victimize me… I saw her cheating on me last week.”

McCalmont clarified that they were not in a relationship at the time.

Magistrate Singh considered the seriousness of the offence decided to sentence him to two months in prison.