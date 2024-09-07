Latest update September 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Berbice Teacher caught with 56lbs of ganja

Sep 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, a 43-year-old teacher was caught with 56 pounds of marijuana, while ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were conducting a mobile patrol in the Blairmont area.

According to a ststement from the police, the man who hails from No.5 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) was apprehended, “with 25,401 kilograms (56 lbs) of suspected cannabis in his possession.”

At the time the ranks were in the vicinity of the Rosignol Stelling when they observed a silver grey fielder wagon with registration number PAB 7365.

The vehicle was at the time headed out of the Cabbage Factory Koker area.

The tanks stopped the vehicle and conducted a search. During the search they found two (2) bulky brown bags containing five (5) parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing what was suspected to be cannabis.

Police cautioned the driver of the vehicle at the time, and subsequently arrested and escorted him to the Blairmont Police Station.

The parcels were then weighed, marked, sealed, and lodged along with the motor car at the said police station.

The teacher remains in custody as investigations continue.

 

Pic: Marijuana

Caption: The marijuana found by police.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fired up Warriors seeking third straight win against home team Kings 

Fired up Warriors seeking third straight win against home team

Sep 07, 2024

2024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs. SLK Kaieteur Sports – A fired up Guyana Amazon Warriors team will be looking to extend their mini unbeaten streak, as they will be gunning what could be...
Read More
Pres Ali intervention: Camptown Football facility rehabilitation work to move up to speed

Pres Ali intervention: Camptown Football facility...

Sep 07, 2024

Ross leads Guyana Jockey’s earnings after Guyana Cup

Ross leads Guyana Jockey’s earnings after...

Sep 07, 2024

Moeen Ali joins Guyana Amazon Warriors

Moeen Ali joins Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sep 07, 2024

Home Nation Mexico Impress with Standout Submission Victories, El Salvador’s Calderon Extends Winning Streak

Home Nation Mexico Impress with Standout...

Sep 07, 2024

Suriname beat Guyana 3-1 in League A baptism

Suriname beat Guyana 3-1 in League A baptism

Sep 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Defence in Depth

    Kaieteur News – We have been advised by Guyana’s political elder that fifty years ago, the doctrine of defence in... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]