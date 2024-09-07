Berbice Teacher caught with 56lbs of ganja

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, a 43-year-old teacher was caught with 56 pounds of marijuana, while ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were conducting a mobile patrol in the Blairmont area.

According to a ststement from the police, the man who hails from No.5 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) was apprehended, “with 25,401 kilograms (56 lbs) of suspected cannabis in his possession.”

At the time the ranks were in the vicinity of the Rosignol Stelling when they observed a silver grey fielder wagon with registration number PAB 7365.

The vehicle was at the time headed out of the Cabbage Factory Koker area.

The tanks stopped the vehicle and conducted a search. During the search they found two (2) bulky brown bags containing five (5) parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing what was suspected to be cannabis.

Police cautioned the driver of the vehicle at the time, and subsequently arrested and escorted him to the Blairmont Police Station.

The parcels were then weighed, marked, sealed, and lodged along with the motor car at the said police station.

The teacher remains in custody as investigations continue.

Pic: Marijuana

Caption: The marijuana found by police.