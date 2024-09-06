US$1.2M TVET centre commissioned at North West Secondary School

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Wednesday commissioned the new US $1.2 million Practical Instruction Department (PID) at North West Secondary School in Mabaruma, Region One.

This Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) facility, constructed at a cost of US$1,209,241 GYD$ 252,610,444.90 replaces the previous PID that was destroyed by fire in 2021. According to the press release, the newly built PID is designed to enhance vocational training opportunities for up to 400 students in the region. It will offer specialised training programs and resources aimed at equipping students with practical skills and certifications needed for various trades and professions. The centre will feature hands-on workshops, industry-relevant training programs, and certification courses to prepare students for successful careers and contribute to local economic development.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, regional officials, educators, and students, all of whom expressed support and enthusiasm for the new facility.

Manickchand durig remarks at the commissioning spoke about the significance of the new centre, calling it a major achievement for the Ministry of Education and the Government of Guyana. She emphasised the importance of expanding opportunities for students in Region One, aligning with the Education Month theme, ‘Investing in Education, Bridging Gaps, Creating Opportunities.’ “We’re investing in education, we’re going to bridge gaps and opportunities will be created, and that is the theme of our life every single day,” Minister Manickchand said.

Manickchand also underscored the Ministry’s commitment to improving education, particularly for Amerindian and Hinterland communities, as evidenced by the creation of the Office of Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development. She reiterated the goal of ensuring that every child, regardless of their location, has access to quality education from nursery through secondary school. “We made very specific and clear directions, for the Ministry; that every child, wherever they exist, on the highest mountain or deepest valley, along every river bank, on every road side, would be able to access nursery, primary and secondary education.” She explained.

Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain explained the implications of the PID for students’ educational futures. She noted that, in addition to traditional CSEC subjects, students will now be able to achieve a CVQ Level I certificate, which will facilitate entry into technical institutes, the University of Guyana, GOAL programs, Cyril Potter College of Education, and Carnegie School of Home Economics. She stated, “previously, for you to matriculate, the only thing you could’ve gotten was five subjects at CSEC inclusive of English and Mathematics. Now the Ministry of Education has looked extensively at this.”

Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), highlighted the centre’s role in shaping the future workforce. He pointed out that the PID will offer programs in five occupational areas: furniture making, motor vehicle repairs, electrical installation, commercial food preparation, and home management. Students who complete these programs will receive a CVQ Level I Certificate and will have the opportunity to pursue further levels of certification.