Guyanese among outstanding performers following 2024 CWI Rising Stars Men’s U17 season

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana quartet of Romario Ramdehol, Johnathan Van Lange, Golcharran Chulai and Rampersaud Ramnauth copped individual awards following sterling performances at the recently concluded CWI Rising Stars Men’s U17 tournament.

Guyana finished third in both formats but could have easily walked away with the title if not for the intervention of rain which plagued both formats of the tournament.

Despite the shortcomings, the Guyanese will hold their heads high. They finished with 39 points in the 2-Day format, which was won by Barbados, who tallied up an aggregate of 69.2 points; leaving 2nd place to be occupied by the Windward Islands with 62.8 points.

In the 50-over leg of the competition which suffered the most because of the weather, Guyana finished with a total of 14.4 points.

Winners Trinidad and Tobago sat in the number one spot with 20.2 points, followed by Barbados who missed out on a double title by a few points as they sealed the 2nd spot with 17.6 points.

Ramnauth copped the award for Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper, while Van Lange bagged the most wickets award, both in the 50-over, with Chulai finishing as one of the leading wicket-takers with one of the better match performances.

Ramdehol was Guyana’s leading wicket-taker and joint leading alongside Cody Fontenelle of the Windward Islands.

Player of the Match awards 2-Day format:

Round 1:

Leewards vs. Windwards – Cody Fontenelle

Barbados vs. Jamaica – Joshua Branch

T&T vs. Guyana – Romario Ramdehol

Round 2-Windwards vs. Jamaica – Cody Fontenelle

Leewards vs. Guyana – Golcharran Chulai

T&T vs. Barbados – Zachary Carter

Round 3:

Leewards vs. Jamaica – Vitel Lawes

Guyana vs. Barbados – Zachary Carter

T&T vs. Windwards – Edmund Morancie

Top individual performers:

Most catches – Joel Durand (Windwards)

Most wickets– Cody Fontenelle (Windwards)/ Romario Ramdehol (Guyana)

Most runs – Joshua Dorne (Barbados)

Most dismissals by a Wicketkeeper – Gadson Bowen (Barbados)

MVP: Zachary Carter (Barbados)

Player of the Match awards 50-Over format :

Round 1:

TT vs. Windwards – Edmund Morancie

Round 3:

Leewards vs. Barbados- Zachary Carter

T&T vs. Jamaica – Aadian Racha

Windwards vs. Guyana – Jonathan Van Lange

Round 4:

Jamaica vs. Barbados – Zachary Carter

Windwards vs. Leewards – Isra-el Morton

T&T vs. Guyana – Brendan Boodoo

Top individual performers:

Most catches– Zachary Carter (Barbados)/ Brendan Boodoo (TT)

Most wickets– Jonathan Van Lange (Guyana)/Zachary Carter (Barbados)

Most runs – Zachary Carter (Barbados)

Most dismissals by a Wicketkeeper – Christiano Ramnanan (T&T)/Rampersad Ramnauth (Guyana)

MVP: Zachary Carter (Barbados)