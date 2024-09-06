Latest update September 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

GCB congratulates Savory following maiden CPL call up 

Sep 06, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) hailed Harpy Eagles wicket-keeper Kemol Savory following his selection to the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons for this season’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The left-hander was called up by the Falcons as cover for West Indies batsman Brandon King, who is dealing with an injury.

Savory, Guyana’s current first choice gloveman, has been one of the younger, more talented batsmen in Guyana and around the Caribbean, having cemented his place in the championship winning 4-Day as well as the 50-over team.

GCB lauded the Essequibo batsman for continuing his journey from strength to strength as he patiently maps his way into the West Indies senior team.

The board wishes Savory, along with the many other players representing the Guyana Amazon Warriors and any other franchise, the best for this CPL season.

