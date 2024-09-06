Enjoy yuh life; it is the only one you will have on this Earth!

Kaieteur News – Imagine this: You wake up one morning and nothing makes sense. You have no clue what your name is, where you are, or even who you are. For all you know, you could be a millionaire, or maybe you owe a loan shark. It’s a mystery! The first thought that pops into your head is: “Who am I?”—but honestly, that’s boring. So, instead of solving that puzzle, you decide to make the most of it. After all, how often do you get a blank slate?

First stop—coffee. You order the biggest cup on the menu, not caring if you can afford it because, let’s face it, maybe you’re rich. If the cashier gives you a side-eye when you pull out your cash, you flash a winning smile. At least you have money. Next, you head to the nearest clothing store. Try on that fancy shirt they have in the showcase. You pay and strut out like a model on a runway. If someone asks who you are, just shrug and say, “I’m whoever you want me to be.”

As the day progresses, it occurs to you that this could go either way. You could stumble into a government office and start running the Ministry, or you could be a labourer on a rubbish truck. But here’s the kicker: you don’t have to choose. For one day, you’re free from the labels, expectations, and baggage that come with knowing who you are. By the end of the day, you realize something. Life is a lot more fun when you’re not weighed down by the question of identity. Maybe you don’t need to remember who you are to enjoy yourself. Maybe the real you is just someone who’s really good at making the most of a forgetful day.

