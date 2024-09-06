Latest update September 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Cops participate in human trafficking, child labour seminar

Sep 06, 2024 News

GPF ranks participated in the Human Trafficking and Child Labour Seminar

GPF ranks participated in the Human Trafficking and Child Labour Seminar

Kaieteur News – Members of the Guyana Police Force recently attended a seminar coordinated by the Ministry of Home Affairs on human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and child labour.

The event took place from August 29 to 30, 2024, and was organised in collaboration with the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons.

According to a press release, 44 Constables and Lance Corporals from various divisions of the GPF attended the seminar. The training covered critical topics including; an understanding of the crimes of human trafficking and migrant smuggling, local legislation on trafficking in persons (TIP), victim support and care, immigration policy and regulation, Guyana’s labour laws, and the issue of child labour.

The training featured lectures from representatives of several agencies including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Ministry of Labour, the GPF, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

According to the statement, these experts provided valuable insights on identifying and addressing these crimes, and supporting victims effectively, stating “These sessions were designed to provide officers with the necessary tools to recognize the signs of human trafficking and migrant smuggling, understand the complexities involved, and take appropriate action to protect and support victims.”

Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the ministry is dedicated to fighting human trafficking and plans to continue offering training and capacity-building initiatives. The ministry urged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspected trafficking cases. Reports can be made through our 24-hour hotlines in English (227-4083 / 623-5030) or Spanish (624-0079), or at the nearest police station.

