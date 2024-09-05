SBM and Food For The Poor to build new community center in Little Red Village

Kaieteur News – In a significant commitment to community development, SBM Offshore has joined forces with Food For the Poor (Guyana) to construct a new community center in Little Red Village on the Essequibo Coast.

During a ceremony on August 29, SBM Offshore Guyana’s General Manager, Mr. Martin Cheong, officially pledged the company’s support for the project, reaffirming its dedication to making a positive impact on the local community.

Food For The Poor (Guyana) Inc. in a press release said it will act as the implementing agency for the project. The organization, known for its successful execution of community-based initiatives, will oversee the construction process and collaborate with local stakeholders to ensure the new center meets the needs of the residents.

Mr. Kevin Lowe, Chairman of the Community Development Committee, expressed profound gratitude to both SBM Offshore Guyana and Food For The Poor (Guyana) during the ceremony. “This community center is more than just a building—it is a gift that will help build our lives and those of future generations,” Mr. Lowe is quoted in the press release as saying. He also urged community members to cherish and maintain the new facility.

The new community center is envisioned to serve as a vital hub for various activities, including educational programs, vocational training, health and wellness workshops, and social gatherings. The center will provide a space where residents, especially youth, can come together to learn, share, and develop skills that will enhance their quality of life and promote unity within the village.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Martin Cheong emphasized the importance of corporate social responsibility and SBM Offshore’s commitment to supporting local communities. “As an oil and gas company, our focus is not just on producing oil offshore. We are committed to supporting communities in Guyana, working with local organizations to effect change and positively impact communities. We are firm supporters of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which guide our social programs and projects in-country,” Mr. Cheong remarked.

Andrea Benjamin, CEO of Food For The Poor (Guyana), highlighted the critical role of community infrastructure investment in fostering development, particularly in Lil’ Red Village. She provided a brief history of the village, established 15 years ago by Food For the Poor Inc. in partnership with the Region 2 Democratic Council and the Lil Red Foundation. This project aimed to provide vulnerable families with access to adequate housing, sanitation, and water, resulting in the construction of 100 homes for families from the Essequibo Coast and the Pomeroon River.

Reflecting on the early days of the village, Ms. Benjamin noted the need for additional community infrastructure, including a community center, school, and store. “Given the blending of families, we knew the community center would play a vital role in enhancing social cohesion by bringing people together, addressing isolation, and strengthening community bonds,” she said.

In her brief remarks Regional Chairwoman Region 2, Mrs. Vilma De Silva implored the women to take advantage of the opportunities being afforded to them via the center to ensure they build their capacities not just to be home maker but to also become independent and self-sufficient. Regional Chairwoman to the women at the gathering to “take a page from my book it was because of going out to community training sessions and workshops it was able to start my own small business that has since grown to the extent where I am even exporting coconut water to Trinidad & Tobago”. She also left the community members with a charge of keeping the center clean and functional as it is an asset to the community not just for today but for future generations.

The new 1,200-square-foot community center will be equipped with sanitary facilities, electrical wiring, and a water trestle, making it a cornerstone for the village. Construction is slated to begin between October and November 2024, with completion expected within six months. This partnership between SBM Offshore Guyana and Food For The Poor (Guyana) underscores the power of collaboration in driving sustainable community development and improving the lives of vulnerable populations.