La Grange girl in court for $16.7M fraud at Beepats Store

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old Accounts Clerk on Wednesday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after she was charged with 24 counts of larceny in connection with the alleged theft from Beepat’s, a retail store at 100-101 Regent Street, Lacytown, Georgetown.
Jimmacie Jacobs who resides at Lot 17 Unity Street La Grange West Bank Demerara (WBD) is accused of stealing a total of $16,765,027 from Beepat’s between September 2023 and August 2024. She appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charges to her in which she pleaded not guilty to all.
According to police statements presented in court, Jacobs was hired by Beepat’s as an accounts clerk on February 8, 2023. Her duties included managing online payments to suppliers and service providers. On August 23, 2024, it was discovered that Jacobs allegedly had used her personal login credentials to access the store’s accounting system and transferred funds from Beepat’s bank accounts to her own personal account on 24 separate occasions between September 21, 2023, and August 8, 2024.
Following the discovery, a report was filed, leading to an investigation. Jacobs was arrested, informed of the allegations, and admitted to transferring and withdrawing the stolen funds. She was subsequently charged with the offenses. During the court proceedings, Jacobs’ attorney, Latchmie Rahamat, requested bail, emphasising her client’s young age and lack of prior convictions. The prosecutor did not oppose the bail request. Consequently, bail was granted at $800,000 per charge. Jacobs is scheduled to return to court on September 25, 2024.
